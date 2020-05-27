Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 14:19:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry

 
 
27/05/2020    13:00 GMT+7

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

The French government has announced an €8bn (£7.1bn) rescue plan for its car industry, which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron's proposal includes €1bn to provide grants of up to €7,000 to encourage citizens to purchase electric vehicles.

It also puts money toward investments to make France a centre for electric vehicle output.

The plan comes as the industry braces for thousands of job cuts.

In return for the relief, the two main French car producers Renault and PSA have promised to focus production in France. 

"We need a motivational goal - make France Europe's top producer of clean vehicles by bringing output to more than one million electric and hybrid cars per year over the next five years," President Macron told reporters at a press conference at the Valeo car factory in Etaples, northern France on Tuesday.

He added that no car model currently produced in France should be manufactured in other countries.

To help sell the 400,000 vehicles languishing in car dealerships due to the coronavirus lockdown measures, President Macron said the government would also give people upgrading to a less polluting car a €3,000 bonus, as part of a scheme open to 75% of French households.

"Our fellow citizens need to buy more vehicles, and in particular clean ones. Not in two, five or 10 years - now," he stressed.

Like in other countries, France's car industry has ground to a halt - with an 80% fall in sales and a backlog of nearly half a million new vehicles waiting for owners.

President Macron - in his new post-virus spend-and-invest mode - wants to act now not just to rescue the industry from the immediate crisis, but also to prepare it for a future that will be both electric and he hopes much less dependent on foreign and in particular Chinese suppliers.

 

To boost demand now, the grants for households or companies that buy new electric cars are increased, as is the so-called conversion bonus for trading in a polluting car for a cleaner one.

The number of battery charge-points will be tripled to 100,000 by the end of next year.

A billion euros in investment will be directed into research and modernising production, and there'll be a €5bn loan for Renault - part of the return for which is a promise by Renault to join a Franco-German consortium to develop car batteries.

The aim, Mr Macron said, is to have one million electric cars being made in France every year by 2025.

According to IHS Markit, France was Europe's top producer of electric and hybrid cars in 2019, with almost 240,000 vehicles, but Germany is set to overtake it by the end of this year.

Factory closures

The €8bn plan does not include an expected €5bn loan for embattled French carmaker Renault, which in February reported its first annual loss in a decade.

The company has been planning to unveil a big restructuring plan on 29 May that was reportedly likely to see it close three factories in Choisy-le-Roi, Dieppe and Caudan. A fourth factory, Flins, will be converted into an electric battery factory.

Mr Macron said on Tuesday that Renault had agreed to join a Franco-German project to produce electric batteries for the rechargeable auto industry, a step the government had set as a condition for the loan.

But Mr Macron said the government would not sign off on the deal until Renault's management and unions had concluded talks over the carmaker's French workforce and plants in France.

Mr Macron only guaranteed the future for employees of Renault's factories in Mauberge and Douai, however. And French daily national newspaper Le Figaro reported exclusively on Tuesday that Renault is planning to cut 5,000 jobs by 2024.

The 370 employees that work at the Fonderie de Bretagne, near Lorient in north-western France, are concerned that the carmaker intends to close the factory.

They have been protesting since Monday, blockading the factory, and told French national radio network Europe 1 that they intend to march on the streets of Lorient on Wednesday. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The ongoing health crisis has been taking a heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy.

Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Subsidiaries of SOEs like Jetstar Pacific, Angkor Air, DAP-Vinachem, and Petrolimex Laos will come under special financial supervision.

Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises’ awareness of EVFTA has been heightened significantly, and they have prepared to grab business opportunities and find a foothold in the supply chain.

Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 25 traffic projects in Vietnam could be suspended or delayed due to capital shortages, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

VN car market continues to slide
VN car market continues to slide
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 