Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 13:37:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany

 
 
26/05/2020    12:30 GMT+7

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

Lufthansa has agreed a rescue deal worth €9bn (£8bn) with the German government that saves it from collapse.

The German airline has been severely affected by a decline in travel due to the coronavirus and closed its budget airline Germanwings in April.

The German government will take a 20% stake in the firm, which it intends to sell by the end of 2023.

But the deal still has to be approved by the firm's shareholders and the European Commission.

As part of the rescue package, the German government will also inject €5.7bn in non-voting capital, which is known as a "silent participation". 

Part of these funds can be converted into an additional 5% equity stake, which would enable the government to veto any potential hostile takeover bids.

European markets rose on the news, with Lufthansa shares closing 7.5% higher, while Germany's Dax jumped 2%. The Frankfurt-based index closed at its highest level since 6 March.

The Cac 40 index in France meanwhile rose 1.5%, and the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 1.1%.

Global airlines group IATA has said it expects airline passenger revenues to drop by more than 40% this year and warned that more than 25 million jobs in aviation and related industries are at risk.

"The support that we're preparing here is for a limited period," said Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz at a press conference on Monday.

 

"When the company is fit again, the state will sell its stake and hopefully ... with a small profit that puts us into a position to finance the many, many requirements which we have to meet now, not only at this company."

The bailout deal is the result of weeks of talks between Lufthansa and the German government about financial aid and will help save up to 10,000 jobs.

The German government has set aside a fund of €100bn to help shore up companies struck down by the pandemic.

The airline had previously been operationally healthy and profitable with good prospects, but had run into trouble because of the coronavirus lockdown measures implemented by governments across the world.

Lufthansa decommissioned more than 40 aircrafts in April and said it would look to offload aircrafts in its other businesses, which include Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings.

The airline had warned that it does not expect demand for air travel to return for "years".

Lufthansa is not the only national carrier that has needed to be rescued. On Sunday, the French and Dutch governments pledged a lifeline of more than €11bn in loans and guarantees to support Air France-KLM.

Lufthansa has the most passenger traffic in Europe, followed by Air France-KLM, according to aviation analysts, the Centre for Aviation.

The UK government has indicated that it is preparing its own plan to rescue large British firms.

Last week, the bailout plan, named "Project Birch", was mentioned by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in Parliament during a discussion about the survival of the aviation industry. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

A common voice in labor relationship needed
A common voice in labor relationship needed
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

Investment promotion on the world wide web
Investment promotion on the world wide web
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Covid-19: A test for realtors
Covid-19: A test for realtors
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

Share set to increase, facing corrections
Share set to increase, facing corrections
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 