02/04/2020    16:09 GMT+7

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce

Global oil prices have risen after Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their price war.

The cost of crude had fallen to 18-year lows as the two countries slashed prices and ramped up production.

At the same time demand has been hit hard by shutdowns around the world to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

US oil has just seen its worst quarter on record, falling by two thirds in the first three months of the year.

Speaking about the dispute at a White House news conference, Mr Trump said: "It's very bad for Russia, it's very bad for Saudi Arabia. I mean, it's very bad for both. I think they're going to make a deal". 

He added that he expected them to "work it out over the next few days" after he spoke to both countries' leaders.

Brent crude oil rose by more than 10% to over $27 a barrel, while US oil was some 9% higher.

 

Traders have suggested that prices may also have been boosted by expectations that American shale oil producers, which have relatively high production costs, are coming under pressure to cut production.

"High debt levels could see some of those producers wiped out," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said.

The American oil industry, which Mr Trump described as having been "ravaged", has just seen the first stock market-traded casualty of the collapse in oil prices.

Shale producer Whiting Petroleum, which was once the largest oil producer in the US state of North Dakota, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. The company said it had worked to cut costs and would continue to operate under a restructuring plan.

It came as global demand for crude oil was predicted to be almost 23% lower this month than it was a year ago, according to research firm Rystad Energy.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump will reportedly meet the bosses of major energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, at the White House on Friday.

They will discuss a range of options that may include possible tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, according to the Wall Street Journal. BBC

 
 

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banks have warned customers about fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising them not to open suspicious emails or click on dubious links sent as email attachments related to the pandemic.

Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has asked insurers to stop introducing and selling insurance packages related to COVID-19.

Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Trading on the Vietnamese securities market was essential and would not be disrupted under any circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said on March 31.

Addressing NextGen unique needs
Addressing NextGen unique needs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The next generation is ready to take the baton at Vietnamese family businesses, putting to the task their fresh ideas.

Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.

Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Temporary factory closures and imminent layoffs are going to push textile and garment enterprises into deep water due to a lack of raw materials as well as mass order cancellations from European and American buyers.

Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Not putting high hopes on the interest rate cuts made by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) recently, the market is still waiting for a bailout to cover all business fields.

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why has the US dollar price escalated?
Why has the US dollar price escalated?
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The US dollar price has been increasing sharply over the last two weeks. 

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed
Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

