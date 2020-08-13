Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/08/2020 16:12:07 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business

13/08/2020    14:59 GMT+7

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.

Asia's gambling hub became a ghost town after coronavirus lockdowns saw a severe downturn in visitors.

Macau authorities said they will slowly start handing out tourist visas from Wednesday to bring gamblers back.

Casino operators have been losing $15m (£11.5m) daily in expenses, according to estimates.

Visas for both individuals and group tours from mainland China will be restored in phases. Macau, like Hong Kong, is a special administrative region (SAR) of China.

Authorities did not say when visas will be made available to tourists wanting to travel to Macau from outside China.

Macau's neighbour Zhuhai is the first mainland city to be issued tourist visas. The opportunity will gradually be rolled out to the rest of the country during August and September, according to a statement from China's National Immigration Administration.

Casino operators are excited by the relaxation of the travel ban, which was introduced in late January to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Their revenues are typically five times that of the Las Vegas Strip, driven largely by Chinese demand.

On top of the re-issuing of visas, a two-week quarantine imposed on Macau travellers upon their return to mainland China was lifted across the country on Wednesday.

 

Macau has seen a very low level of coronavirus infections with just 46 cases and no deaths.

In the red

Macau's economy is heavily reliant on the tourism and gaming industry, which shrank 49% in the first quarter of this year.

While casino operators were permitted to reopen after a 15-day shutdown in February, the world's biggest gambling hub was virtually deserted as no tourists were allowed in.

Visitors from mainland China make up more than 90% of Macau's tourists, which is home to major casino operators including Sands, Wynn, Galaxy and MGM.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has warned casinos in Macau could rack up losses of $1bn over the April to June quarter.

Visitor numbers for the first half of the year are down 84% compared to 2019. BBC

 
 

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.

VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Passenger transportation units, especially airlines and railways, had not yet recovered fully from the first COVID-19 outbreak when the second outbreak occurred and dealt another blow.

Southeast Asia, 'fertile land' for online payments, e-wallets
Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

Trade upswing pressures local ports
Trade upswing pressures local ports
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After long expectations, EU businesses now have unprecedented market access to Vietnam’s inland shipping services, which heralds a great deal more competition as well as mounting pressure on the local seaport infrastructure.

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, transport businesses in Vietnam will have to invest even more time and money to change the colour of their licence plates in line with the latest policies.

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam’s timber industry grew by 6.2 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A policy allowing investors to bid on solar power prices is being developed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). It is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister this August and applied this year.

Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations, reported Saigon Times.

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

