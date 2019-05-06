Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes

26/10/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes hinh anh 1

A VIB office. The bank topped the corporate bond market in September as the biggest issuer. (Photo vib.com.vn)

Data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed the total value of corporate bonds sold in September was 16.25 trillion VND (nearly 700 million USD), news site ndh.vn reported.

September’s value nosedived 80 percent from August's record of 83.8 trillion VND and was still modest compared to the March-July period.

Between March and July, local companies issued an average of 30.3 trillion VND worth of bonds, ndh.vn reported.

In September, banks’ issuance accounted for 80 percent of the total sold value, which was 13.17 trillion VND.

The Vietnam International Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VIB) topped the market as it sold 3.5 trillionVND worth of bonds in September.

Orient Joint Stock Commercial Bank (OCB), the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), and Sai Gon-Hanoi Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SHB) issued 2 trillion VND each.

Among non-banking companies, SAM Holdings was the biggest bond issuer, raising total 300 billion VND worth of bonds.

The bonds were due in 24 months at an 11 percent annual interest rate. Bonds were backed by 24 million shares of Binh Duong Production and Trading Goods Corporation (UPCoM: PRT) and 20 million shares of Phu Tho Tourist Service JSC (UPCoM: DSP).

 

On September 1, Decree 81/2020/NĐ-CP took effect to restrict risky purchases of corporate bonds to make the bond market stronger and more sustainable.

Banks face tighter rules

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) published a draft circular regulating financial-banking firms’ buying of corporate bonds to make sure banks control bad debts and credit risks.

Under the draft circular, a financial-banking institution can only purchase corporate bonds if its bad-debt ratio is below 3 percent of the total assets, recorded in the previous year’s audited financial report.

The institution is forbidden from buying bonds from the issuer that logs bad debts in other banks and financial firms in the last 12 months prior to the purchase date.

In addition, the institution is not allowed to buy bonds to help the issuer restructure its debts or raise ownership in the issuer or any third-party company.

The SBV is waiting to collect feedback on the draft circular./.VNS

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

 
 

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4% this year

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, or boss Thuy, as he is known in Vietnam, is taking daring steps by mortgaging 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC held by Thaiholdings for a loan.

Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.

VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is an urgent need for a credible domestic rating agency in Vietnam to promote the orderly development of a healthy and sustainable bond market, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

