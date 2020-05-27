Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 20:44:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech

 
 
28/05/2020    19:33 GMT+7

As a promising digital economy, Vietnam has facilitated fintech development to penetrate deeper and faster into the world’s digital economy, especially in the post-COVID-19 period.

COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech
Customers have turned to e-wallet payments instead of cash amid COVID-19. In this file photo, customers are seen shopping at Thanh Cong Hapro Mart supermarket, Hanoi. (Photo: Lam Thanh)

Southeast Asia is considered a great potential market for online payments, of which, Vietnam is forecast to be the third largest internet economy in the region, after Indonesia and Thailand. The application of financial technology (fintech) has grown and Vietnam is going through a period of rapid development in the area. In just four years, the number of fintech companies in the country has increased from 40 to more than 150. Notably, the COVID-19 epidemic, though causing severe damage to the whole world, on the other hand has created a great opportunity for some new emerging trends, typically fintech.

Online transactions increasing sharply

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the fear of the disease spreading through social contact and when dealing with cash is one of the reasons why more Vietnamese people are using fintech. According to some major retailers, the number of online transactions during the outbreak increased by 3-5 times. Sales Director in charge of the Vietnam Payment Solution Company (VNPAY) Ngo Anh Tuan said that compared to the previous year, the number of people paying using non-cash payment methods has increased significantly. The growth rate of payment transactions via the payment gateway VNPAY - QR increased by 600% in February, Tuan revealed.

Vice Chairman and Co-founder of MoMo Nguyen Ba Diep also shared that payments through the e-wallet have doubled since the Lunar New Year holiday. ZaloPay has also witnessed a sudden growth in recent years with an estimated growth rate of 36%. "It is predicted that, after the COVID-19 epidemic, e-payments will grow strongly and replace traditional payment methods in the near future," said ZaloPay Director Truong Cam Thanh. Assessing opportunities for Vietnamese fintech enterprises in this period, Managing Director of Fiin Financial Technology Innovation Joint Stock Company (FIIN) Tran Viet Vinh said that this period offers an opportunity for businesses operating in the field of payment and digital finance in Vietnam. When there is a need for shopping, a requirement to limit contact with sellers and shippers, as well as a cash use restriction, people will choose e-payment applications instead.

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it may be time for the public to adapt to the emerging trends, including those of the digital economy and digital payments. This is also an opportunity for businesses, including fintech companies, to rethink and reform themselves. According to the relevant statistics, among more than 150 fintech operating in the Vietnamese market, the activity that attracts the most attention is offering payment intermediary service, such as an e-wallet. Data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) shows that, as of April 20, there were 33 non-bank organisations licensed to provide payment intermediary services, mostly e-wallets and payment gateways. According to experts, cashless payments in Vietnam have many advantages, such as the young population structure combined with the fast growing economy and middle class. Therefore, this market will see strong developments in the future. Competition among fintech companies will be fiercer, but on the other hand there is expected to bring more benefits and value to users.

Developing a fintech ecosystem

According to forecasts from the SBV, by 2025, personal credit will account for about 24% of the domestic fintech market. Demand for personal credit in Vietnam is expected to continue to grow in the near future. This shows that Vietnam has many favourable platforms to accelerate the formation of a fintech ecosystem with the finance - banking sector taking the lead. However, in order to do that, it is necessary to have more support, a ‘nudge’ from mechanisms and policies to bring new fintech applications into play in the near future.

According to economists, although online payments have increased sharply over recent times, they have still not completely replaced cash transactions, which have existed for a long time in Vietnam’s social system. Specifically, statistics show that, although there has been significant growth, the proportion of the Vietnamese population with a bank account is still low and concentrated mainly in urban areas. In rural areas, where 70% of the population is found, the proportion of people having a bank account is very low. Meanwhile, according to current regulations, e-wallet account owners who want to activate the service must link to a bank account. As a result, online payment transactions have only increased locally in urban areas.

In addition, despite the outstanding development, compared with other countries in the region such as Malaysia, China or Singapore, fintech companies in Vietnam still face limitations both in their number, scope of operation and human resources. In terms of numbers, the number of fintech companies participating in the Vietnamese market is still quite modest compared to Singapore (over 1,150 companies), Indonesia (510) and Malaysia (370). Regarding human resources, Vietnam also has no human resource training facilities due to the lack of training cooperation between the IT and finance sector and banking experts. Therefore, the quality of human resources is also an issue that fintech companies should pay attention to when expanding their business operations.

MoMo is one among a number of popular e-wallets with a large number of customers in Vietnam. (Photo: Ngoc Duong)

 

“Despite strong growth, fintech companies in Vietnam are still very young when compared to the level of development of fintech in the world. In fact, fintech in Vietnam is still at a small scale with a limited financial capacity. They also limit their activities to the field of payment, so although it has established a certain position in the market, its level of influence still quite modest,” said Dr. Can Van Luc, Chief Economist of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

At present, although there is high demand to use fintech applications in payment operations, to completely change people’s behaviour from using cash to e-payments will be a long and difficult journey for fintech businesses. Fintech experts say that it will be a gradual transition, and one important thing that can make this process go more smoothly is the need to build a complete ecosystem for the fintech market, in which, the key is to complete the legal corridor for enterprises operating in this field soon.

Soon improving the legal corridor

Following a wave of global investment, in Vietnam, fintech is still identified as a potential investment area, attracting the capital of many ‘sharks’. So far, the Vietnamese fintech market has about 27 e-wallets, and more than 90% of the market share belongs to five large enterprises, including MoMo, ViettelPay, Moca, AirPay and ZaloPay, and all these five e-wallets have ownership rates in foreign countries ranging from 30 to 90%. This fact requires a policy of managing fintech to prevent foreign investors from manipulating the payment field, thereby affecting national monetary policy and data security.

In a recent Asian development prospect report published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Country Manager for Vietnam Eric Sidgwick pointed out that Vietnam has seen good growth in the global innovation index, but there are still some factors that inhibit development, including the current legal framework which does not keep up with the development of fintech products and services. Therefore, ADB recommends that a favourable legal framework that allows the incubating and nurturing of the application of fintech is essential to helping Vietnam develop fintech in a comprehensive manner.

Economists also agree that an incomplete legal framework is a barrier to the ability to expand the operations of fintech enterprises. At the same time, it also causes risks for investors and businesses. Under guidance from the Government to honour the commitment to develop a favourable business environment for the development of fintech, the SBV is currently formulating and collecting opinions to finalise a draft decree on non-cash payments which is scheduled to be submitted to the Government in June, as well as studying adjustments to other documents that hinder fintech development. Notably, the SBV is also developing a pilot mechanism for peer-to-peer lending and a mobile money pilot project, in addition to finalising a proposal on a pilot management mechanism for fintech activities (regulatory sandbox) to be submitted to the Government.

Sharing his international experience, Dr. Can Van Luc also proposed to soon complete the legal corridor to manage fintech activities in an open direction in order to support fintech enterprises in taking advantage of development opportunities, while issuing a sandbox pilot regulation for financial products associated with technology in order to better utilise technological achievements, but still control risks and increase people and businesses’ access to financial services.

“The sandbox legal framework must have a clearly defined space and time because testing can fail. The Government may allow the application of a sandbox mechanism akin to the Singapore model with the aim of supporting businesses to test new technologies and new business models, such as sharing economy, to support and promote the development of technological start-ups in Vietnam. At the same time, the Government also needs to study and build ‘special technology zones’ and ‘creative special zones’ to test specific mechanisms for the technology enterprises under the model in some foreign countries like Switzerland, Russia, the Philippines and China,” Dr. Luc proposed.

Economist Vo Tri Thanh, former Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, also said that it is necessary to have a flexible risk management mechanism for fintech to make quick adjustments when there is fluctuation in technology and the market. Regarding sandbox, as it is a testing mechanism, there will not be a common policy for all because each business has different technology, thinking and models, so it can be applied in specific cases to both support development but still manage the risk, Thanh suggested.

Also regarding the sandbox, up until now, more than 100 fintech businesses have registered to participate in the testing mechanism. The SBV has stated that it would create favourable conditions for new fintech to develop, so that the policy adjustment could catch up with the innovation practice. In this mechanism, fintech enterprises and banks will be able to participate in testing new products and services with appropriate risk monitoring and control measures from regulatory agencies, such as methods of remote identification for e-customers (e-KYC), application of block-chain technology in banking operations and open data sharing connection applications between banks and fintech. All of these pilot studies and regulatory adjustments are geared towards creating a complete ecosystem, thus enabling fintech to develop safely, healthily and smoothly. Nhan Dan

In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19

In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19

More people are avoiding the use of bank notes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors eye promise of booming fintech market in Vietnam

Investors eye promise of booming fintech market in Vietnam

 In 2019 venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of total fintech investment in the region with HCM City and Hanoi emerging as regional as fintech hubs.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

FiT revamp vulnerable to speculation
FiT revamp vulnerable to speculation
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite bankability concerns inherent in power purchase agreements, investing in renewable power is a bright spot in Vietnam as developers rush to take advantage of the current feed-in tariff. 

EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest
EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

European investors are expected to stir mergers and acquisitions activities in the coming time as the landmark free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam nears ratification. 

Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WB
Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WB
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam should focus on a productivity-driven development model to become a high-income economy by 2045, according to the latest report from the...

HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors
HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has warned that the shortage of public parking space is worsening because building parking lots is expensive and returns on them are low.

The business fields expected to bounce back after the epidemic
The business fields expected to bounce back after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Biotechnology, online retail, fintech, and green real estate are expected to prosper during the post-COVID period.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 28
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Eximbank delays AGM to June 30, adjusting business plan for 2020

More leg room needed for Vietnamese aviation
More leg room needed for Vietnamese aviation
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite potent financial support from the government, Vietnamese aviation giants are pinned to the ground by the global lockdown, signalling continuous hard rocks in the months to come.

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam
FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A giant fund is proposed, some of it raised on capital markets, but several countries express doubts.

Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Governments in Asia and the Pacific must think about two things when restarting their economies: when to do it and how.

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The dilemma of commercial banks
The dilemma of commercial banks
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Banks have been warned of a sharp profit decline because of minus credit growth and higher provisions against risks.

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While other countries are setting up specific and clear priorities to attract FDI projects, Vietnam is still pursuing a strategy with multiple targets that could lead to missed opportunities.

Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

There is likely false play in the way livestock companies calculate the selling price of live pigs, which is helping them maintain stellar profits in spite of the government’s calls to stabilise prices.  

Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Simplifying administrative procedures is critical to revitalise business after the COVID-19 pandemic.          

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 