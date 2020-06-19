Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA

 
 
21/06/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

Tuyen Quang JSC workers make wooden goods for export to the EU. 

This statement was made by Do Thang Hai, deputy minister of Industry and Trade, at a recent seminar on the EVFTA in Ha Noi.

He also said that the ministry had built a detailed scenario for each industry and commodity in the context of economies affected by COVID-19.

Vu Tien Loc, VCCI chairman, said that when the world market demand declines, obstacles would be huge for Vietnamese businesses to be able to sell products and goods.

Besides, many global supply chains had not yet been put back into operation, which affects Vietnamese businesses, he said.

“It is difficult to sustain business in such conditions if firms do not diversify sources of goods and markets. The coming months will continue to be difficult,” Loc said.

The chairman of the VCCI added: "In order to benefit from these markets, our goods must meet high requirements of labour and environmental protection, and meet rules of origin and raw materials.

 

As an enterprise with more than 10 years’ experience in exporting wood products to the European market, Vu Hai Bang, chairman of the board of directors and general director of Woodsland Joint Stock Company, said that to work with the European market, it requires long-term preparation and an overall strategy.

The EVFTA would create more trust from customers towards Vietnamese wooden products, he said.

Bang said that the European side assessed many angles, including legal factors, environmental protection, and labour protection.

For some large European businesses, in addition to the usual requirements of origin, they also have higher standards such as chain management, FSC forest management certification for wood materials and more, he said.

National Assembly deputies officially ratified the EVFTA and the Europe-Viet Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) this month.

The two agreements are expected to give Vietnamese companies better access to European markets and help Viet Nam strengthen its important political and economic position in the Southeast Asian and Asia-Pacific regions, heightening the nation’s status in ASEAN and other international organisations. — VNS

 
 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

