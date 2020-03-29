Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights

 
 
29/03/2020    19:24 GMT+7

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

In its announcement, the carrier has decided to make some temporary and necessary adjustments in operating both regular and charter flights from March 28 to April 15.

It will minimise the number of domestic flights and apply strict medical standards on all active flights.

The airline will suspend charter flights carrying passengers from abroad during the next two weeks – the critical time of COVID-19 prevention in the country.

One-way flights carrying passengers out of Vietnam (the return ones are empty) may still be considered by the airline if the management authorities agree.

Earlier, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines also announced that it would reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the directives of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport.

 

In particular, crewmembers on all of its flights are equipped with specialised protective clothing and tested for SARS-CoV-2.

From March 28, the carrier cuts 35 domestic routes to 8 with about 10 percent of the total seats compared to normal plans.

It also helps affected passengers change flights and itinerary or have tickets refunded in line with regulations.

On March 27, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive calling for “drastic implementation” of strong anti-pandemic measures as the country has entered the peak period of its COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

The same day, the Ministry of Transport promugated a directive asking for restriction of flights and transport of passengers from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other places nationwide, as well as halt or re-organise public transport activities to limit travelling and crowded gatherings.

VNA

 
 

HCM City property developers offer more products
HCM City property developers offer more products
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

