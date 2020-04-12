Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19

 
 
13/04/2020    07:53 GMT+7

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Experts have warned about a global wave of consumer default that's underway, beginning in China. Photo thebank.vn

According to the latest report on labour and employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said the number of people applying for unemployment insurance as of February 2020 stood at 47,164, an increase of 70 per cent over the same period last year.

Though the banking system has not recorded any cases of defaults related to credit cards, experts said banks should be cautious due to COVID-19.

They took China as an example. In China, where the epidemic has taken many lives and caused heavy losses in production and business activities in the first months of 2020, overdue credit card debt swelled in February by about 50 per cent from a year earlier.

Qudian Inc, a Beijing-based online lender, said its delinquency ratio jumped to 20 per cent in February from 13 per cent at the end of last year. China Merchants Bank, one of the country’s biggest providers of consumer credit, said last month it “pressed the pause button” on its credit card business after a “significant” increase in overdue loans. An estimated 8 million people in China lost their jobs in February.

Experts have also warned about a global wave of consumer defaults, beginning in China.

It is easy to get a credit card in Viet Nam, and a number of card holders, especially young people, are finding it difficult to repay their debts as their companies scale down business due to the pandemic.

Like other young card holders, an employee in Ha Noi, who declined to be named, borrowed money she thought she would be able to repay. Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

 

She said now all she thinks about is finding the money to repay the banks as she spent a lot on her three cards. All she had to do was swipe her cards to make a transaction so she did not know how much money was left on them, so she didn't feel sorry. It was not until the payment deadline arrived that that she realised how much she had spent.

To get a card, customers just need to visit a bank where they are guided through instructions and procedures, and they receive their card in a week.

Some banks even send staff out to help customers open credit card accounts.

Theoretically, the card limit would depend on the customers’ work or solvency, but increasing the card limit is very simple. Therefore, the number of young customers getting caught up in a spiral of spending is increasing during the pandemic, make the risk of defaulting higher.

According to data from the State Bank of Viet Nam, there were 99 million credit cards in the country by the end of last year. . — VNS

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As the motorbike registration fee has increased, consumers have become hesitant to buy new motorbikes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY 

Derivatives market trading increases in March

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Companies want to help supply medical equipment but a decentralised response can be "chaotic".

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply? 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 12 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

