VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

 
 
15/05/2020    13:34 GMT+7

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

The central bank is expected to grant higher limits for loan growth to banks that have adopted Basel II and maintain good financials this year. — Photo cafef.vn

The latest report released this week by the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) showed credit institutions handled nearly VND1.077 quadrillion of NPLs from 2012 to the end of March this year.

With the recovery, the bad debt ratio of the whole banking system has remained under control at 1.77 per cent of the total outstanding loans by the end of the first quarter this year, meeting the Government’s target of keeping the rate below 3 per cent in 2020.

To continually boost the recovery of bad debts, SBV governor Le Minh Hung has asked credit institutions to review and provide detailed roadmaps and solutions for settling their bad debts each year until 2022.

Credit institutions have also been asked to look for buyers for the debts they sold to the Viet Nam Asset Management Company (VAMC), while the VAMC has been asked to speed up the handling of bad debts and collateral the company purchased following market-based mechanisms.

SBV has also issued regulations and policies in line with international practices to improve safety standards in banking, which has contributed to stronger governance and risk management capability under Basel II international banking standards.

 

In a recent report, Moody's Investors Service pointed out that downside risks to asset quality of Vietnamese banks can arise from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which, if prolonged, will lead to increases in non-performing loans in the manufacturing, trade and other sectors, given Viet Nam's large exposure and close ties to global supply chains.

According to the rating agency, as for profitability, the gap will widen between banks that have adopted the new Basel II capital standards and those that have not.

Moody's also expects that in 2020, the country's central bank will grant higher limits for loan growth to banks that have adopted Basel II and maintain good financials. The higher growth limits will translate into larger gains in earnings and widen the profitability gap between banks that have and have not adopted the new capital standard. — VNS

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Chinese cars will flood the Vietnamese market, both CBU and domestically assembled products, soon after the epidemic ends.

Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face historically low occupancy rates.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government will cut or simplify at  least 20 per cent of the current regulations on business through 2025, according to Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP released on Wednesday.

No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

