08/07/2020 21:38:29 (GMT +7)
Da Lat - hub of flower exports

08/07/2020    21:31 GMT+7

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

The central highlands city aims to raise its annual flower export value far beyond the current 50 million US dollars to match its capacity of producing yearly 3.1 billion flower branches.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports

The classic romantic beauty in the art of flower decoration by the people in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports


Car decoration contest at the Da Lat Flower Festival (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports


Hydrangeas are popular flowers in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Da Lat flowers and people (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Visiting Van Thanh flower village, Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Decorating flowers on a Da Lat street (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Da Lat has many flower villages and flower farms that are always open to visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Da Lat is like a "little Paris" with a fresh climate and blooming flowers all year round (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
Da Lat - hub of flower exports



In vitro flowering at the Da Lat Flower Forest Biotechnology JSC (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports


Da Lat now has about 9,000 ha to grow flowers, accounting for 30% of the country's flower growing area. In the photo: A high-tech flower garden in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports


Harvesting roses for export at Dalat Hasfarm Co., Ltd (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Orchids for export thrive in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports


Monitoring the process of exported roses in Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Flower workers at Dalat Hasfarm’s garden (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Cut roses are carefully packed in the garden with a special anti-impact sheet to avoid damage during transportation (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Flower packaging line of Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Dalat Hasfarm workers transport newly harvested flowers from farms to the inspection and packaging workshop (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Da Lat - hub of flower exports



Flower packaging line (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
 

.
