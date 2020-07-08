Da Lat - hub of flower exports

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia.
The central highlands city aims to raise its annual flower export value far beyond the current 50 million US dollars to match its capacity of producing yearly 3.1 billion flower branches.
The classic romantic beauty in the art of flower decoration by the people in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Car decoration contest at the Da Lat Flower Festival (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hydrangeas are popular flowers in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat flowers and people (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visiting Van Thanh flower village, Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Decorating flowers on a Da Lat street (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat has many flower villages and flower farms that are always open to visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat is like a "little Paris" with a fresh climate and blooming flowers all year round (Photo: VNP/VNA)
In vitro flowering at the Da Lat Flower Forest Biotechnology JSC (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat now has about 9,000 ha to grow flowers, accounting for 30% of the country's flower growing area. In the photo: A high-tech flower garden in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Harvesting roses for export at Dalat Hasfarm Co., Ltd (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Orchids for export thrive in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Monitoring the process of exported roses in Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower workers at Dalat Hasfarm’s garden (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cut roses are carefully packed in the garden with a special anti-impact sheet to avoid damage during transportation (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower packaging line of Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dalat Hasfarm workers transport newly harvested flowers from farms to the inspection and packaging workshop (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower packaging line (Photo: VNP/VNA)
