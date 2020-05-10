Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 18:43:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Deals promise greater mid-term investments

 
 
11/05/2020    18:37 GMT+7

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

taking both sides closer to enshrining the new basis for far tighter trade and investment ties.

deals promise greater mid-term investments hinh 0
The EVFTA will provide Vietnam with sure-fire advantages in terms of exports and diversifying import markets. Photo: Le Toan

The Standing Committee last week green-lit legislators to vote on passing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), both a powerful source of trade and investment opportunities for both the EU and Vietnam, at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly which will take place from May 20 to June 17.

Proposals delivered at the committee’s meeting by Minister, Chairman of State President Office Dao Viet Trung, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, and the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs all urged the National Assembly to adopt the EVFTA and the EVIPA at this session.

“The adoption of the agreements will help Vietnam strongly expand trade and investment relations with EU member states,” Minister Dung stated.

An expert from the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam told VIR that all the work related to the adoption of the EVFTA has already been completed by the EU side.

Specifically, the Council of the European Union in late March adopted a decision on the conclusion of the deal and in mid-February, the European Parliament officially adopted the EVFTA and the EVIPA.

“Translation of the deals’ text into different languages has also been completed. Currently the EU side is waiting for the Vietnamese side to pass the deals. If everything goes smoothly in May, it is expected that the EVFTA will begin to take effect in July,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, the EVIPA will need to be ratified by all EU member states according to their respective national procedures before it can enter into force. Once ratified, it will replace the bilateral investment agreements that the 21 EU members states currently have in place with Vietnam

It is likely that the EU’s Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan will in July pay a visit to Vietnam where he and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will jointly launch the EVFTA into force.

Right after that, 65% of export items from the EU into Vietnam will see import tariffs removed immediately. The items include electric goods and machinery, textiles and garments, aquatic products, and 50% of pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, import tariffs on 71% of items from Vietnam will also be removed immediately, such as unprocessed shrimp and rice (subject to quotas depending on varieties).

Import taxes for tra and basa fish – Vietnam’s staple exports – will be removed after three years. In five or seven years, the EU will erase taxes on all sensitive textile and garment items from Vietnam.

 

“Many businesses from the EU are eager to see tariff cuts in Vietnam, so that they can boost exports and investment in the Southeast Asian market,” the expert said.

Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, told VIR the EVFTA is a great foundation to boost trade and more.

“In the coming years, I strongly believe that we can expect robust growth in investment from the EU to Vietnam and a substantial increase in exports from Vietnam to the EU,” Lai said.

According to him, FTAs offer Vietnam great advantages in terms of export, and at the same time help diversify its import markets. Not only can Vietnam benefit from significant tariff reduction but also from having ample opportunities to access and expand to new markets worldwide. Lai added that Vietnam’s demand for basic infrastructure is huge.

“I see enormous potentials in the areas of power generation, transmission and distribution, energy efficiency, and transportation,” he said.

Hogan also commented that the EVFTA has a huge economic potential.

“A win for consumers, workers, farmers and businesses. And it goes well beyond economic benefits. Once in force, these agreements will further enhance our potential to promote and monitor reforms in Vietnam,” he said.

According to the European Parliament, Vietnam is a booming, competitive and connected economy with almost 100 million citizens, a growing middle class and a young and dynamic workforce.

The country is also one of the fastest growing countries in ASEAN with average GDP growth rate of around 6.51% from 2000 until 2018. Moreover, Vietnam is also one of the most open and pro free trade economy in the region.

The EVFTA is expected to be a major driver of Vietnamese exports, and help Vietnam to diversify its markets and exports, especially its key staples such as agro-forestry-aquactic products, electronics, footwear, garments and textiles which are the country’s competitive advantages. Currently Vietnam’s exports rely on its traditional markets like China, the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

According to the General Statistics Office, in 2019, EU member states spent US$41.7 billion on importing Vietnamese goods, capturing 15.8% of Vietnam’s total export turnover of US$263.45 billion. These markets also exported US$14.8 billion worth of goods to Vietnam, holding 5.8% of the country’s total import turnover of US$253.51 billion. VIR

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Investors concern about wind power development
Investors concern about wind power development
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Shrimp industry confident of reaching 2020 export target: Minister

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam to export more chicken products
Vietnam to export more chicken products
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 