Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 21:01:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Decisive actions to achieve goals

06/08/2020    19:49 GMT+7

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Tran Quoc Phuong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, discussed the future key tasks and varying solutions required in order for the country to achieve its yearly targets.

1503p3 decisive actions to achieve goals

Tran Quoc Phuong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment

A number of challenges were raised at the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s (MPI) online meeting with all cities and provinces on July 28 amid the new developments of COVID-19 in the country. What are the MPI’s policy scenarios for the upcoming months to ensure economic recovery, thus meeting the highest possible economic growth for 2020?

Recent COVID-19 cases in the central city of Danang have made people concerned. At present, ministries and agencies at all levels, especially the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, have taken bold actions to effectively control the situation to prevent a new outbreak of the health crisis in the community, thus easing negative impacts of the pandemic on the ongoing economic recovery for the second half of the year.

The MPI has resumed all works on making reports and building possible scenarios, as well as making necessary proposals and solutions as we did in the first half of the year to give advice to the government in socioeconomic steering works to enable the economy to meet the yearly targets as much as possible.

People have often talked about an adaptive economy. Has Vietnam developed such a thing during COVID-19?

An adaptive economy is a new concept that requires deep study to find appropriate solutions. The pandemic has serious impacts on people’s lives and economic activities. Thus, it is not easy for a country to achieve. Many countries have only just approached the new concept, and none claims to have their own adaptive economy.

Economies are struggling with the rapid developments of COVID-19, but an adaptive economy has been discussed for some time, such as for climate change, or for other specific conditions.

Many struggles may be ahead, so what are key tasks and solutions that the MPI will give priority to for its performance in the second half of the year?

To fulfil the targets, the ministry will continue to make reforms and innovations while taking concrete actions, focusing on the several major tasks and solutions.

First, we will closely work with ministries, agencies, and localities on supervising socioeconomic development at home and abroad, make forecasts, and give timely advice to the government and prime minister about possible solutions for their monitoring and directing, thus enabling the country to meet the set targets.

 

Moreover, we will focus on synchronous and strong implementation of strategic breakthroughs, and study policies and mechanisms to mobilise and effectively use all resources for business activities and investment development. The MPI will focus on the implementation of new legislation including the Law on Investment, the Law on Enterprises, the Law on Public-Private Partnership, and the Law on Planning, while proposing solutions to uphold the role of economic hubs, growth areas, and major urban areas.

The MPI will collaborate with ministries, central-level agencies, and localities in building reports such as those on socioeconomic development in 2020 and the development plan for 2021; the report on review of the 2016-2020 socioeconomic development plan and the 2021-2025 development plan; and another on review of the government’s action plan to fulfil the 2016-2020 socioeconomic development plan and the threshold for the 2021-2025 period.

Also importantly, as leader of the government’s macroeconomic executive team, the MPI will work closely with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the State Bank of Vietnam on supervising regional and global developments, as well as possible policy changes of economies, thus making forecasts and proposing appropriate policies and solutions to take the initiative in all cases.

Regarding public investment, a number of solutions will be taken to spur the disbursement process, while focusing on building the mid-term public investment plans for the 2021-2025 period.

The MPI will concentrate on three national strategies, six master plans, one law, four decrees, and 10 major reports. They include the national strategy on foreign investment cooperation during 2021-2030; the strategy on service development master plan during 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050; and another on green growth in the 2021-2030 period.

The six master plans will focus on application of modern administration of state-owned enterprises; criteria on foreign investment attraction, and the others on assessment about efficiency of foreign investment; and management and use of official development assistance and preferential loans until 2025.

Meanwhile, the decrees include one on amending business registration, a second on amending the regulations on outbound investment, and one amending the rules on management of industrial parks and economic zones, among others.

Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment

1503p3 decisive actions to achieve goals

During the first half of 2020, Vietnam achieved positive and impressive growth in economic development. However, challenges in the remaining months still exist and even grow fiercer, especially after the new infections were found recently in the central city of Danang. Therefore, the government has outlined solutions for socioeconomic growth.

Facing the serious development of the pandemic, the ministry keeps monitoring and building up related policies to submit to the government. Those include the Resolution No.42/NQ-CP stipulating aid for people who have suffered difficulties due to the pandemic, Resolution No.84/NQ-CP outlining duties and solutions to ease burdens for manufacturing activities, accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital, and ensuring the political and social safety amidst the health crisis, among others. Regarding the implementation of the middle-term investment plan and also the Law on Public Investment, the ministry focuses on stimulating the capital disbursement to support economic growth.

Regarding the management of official development assistance (ODA) and soft loans of foreign sponsors, the ministry has developed and submitted the related documents related to the government. Those include Decree No.56/2020/ND-CP providing regulations on managing and utilising the assistance from non-governmental organisations. Moreover, the ministry will continue to draft a decree regarding Vietnam’s assistance for foreign countries and the plan for attracting, managing, and utilising ODA and overseas soft loans in the 2021-2025 period. The ministry has also been carrying out plenty of solutions to boost the disbursement of ODA and foreign soft loans during the last half of 2020.

Tran Duy Dong - Director, Department of Local and Territorial Economy

1503p3 decisive actions to achieve goals

The global economy is facing a deep recession. Meanwhile, the domestic economy continues in be in the doldrums due to the pandemic’s implications with unpredicted proceedings. Therefore, central tasks are to craft a public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, prudently working on another one for 2021, and push disbursement of public investment capital to quickly resume economic development in the ‘new normal’.

Both of these plans must be crafted seamlessly, taking into account experiences from the implementation of the previous plans to ensure optimal efficiency.

With regards to capital allocation for investment preparation, the lessons drawn from building a medium-term public investment plan during 2016-2020 show that projects with capital allotment prior to working on investment preparation have a better quality with quicker disbursement in place, with little requirements for project adjustment.

Localities, therefore, must take the initiative in capital allocation right from 2021 so as to effectively conduct investment preparation as well as select suitable projects matching the planning scheme with connectivity and interregional impacts to push up quick and sustainable socioeconomic development.

Dinh Trong Thang - Director, Department of Planning Management

1503p3 decisive actions to achieve goals

Aware of the importance of planning activities as noted in the regulations on planning, the ministries, sectors, and localities have focused on making planning at all levels, including the three national plannings, 39 national-level sectorial ones, and 63 municipal and provincial ones for the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050. The ministries, sectors, and localities have been gradually aware of the importance of building and overseeing the implementation of planning schemes to orientate space disposition and pen out sector-based development policies in their territory to ensure rational and effective exploitation of resources. From there, they are able to push socioeconomic development in quickly and sustainably. Generally, the ministries, sectors, and localities are very proactive in simultaneously drawing planning schemes for the period 2021-2030 in accordance with the national planning system. One hurdle is that the national database on planning has yet to be fully and synchronously developed, causing a lack of information in the process of drawing and overseeing the planning implementation.

Do Thanh Trung - Director, Department of National Economic Issues

1503p3 decisive actions to achieve goals

With strict adherence to the government’s guidance throughout 2020 as well as the action programme for the 2016-2021 period, in the second half of this year, the MPI will further promote its innovative spirit and take drastic actions for the successful accomplishment of assigned tasks noted in resolutions of the Central Party Committee, the National Assembly, the government, as well as the instructions from the prime minister.

Some major tasks involve taking the initiative cooperating with relevant ministries and central and local agencies to keep close tabs on the socioeconomic situation, domestically and internationally; working on summarising, analysing, and forecasting to timely consult the government and the prime minister in regards to management solutions, striving for completion of all targets and plans set for 2020.

Meanwhile, the MPI will focus on ensuring radical and consistent implementation of strategic breakthroughs, pared with studying the mechanisms and policies to effectively mobilise and use diverse resources for investment development and the business community. VIR

Bich Thuy

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.  

Economic recovery faces uphill battle

Economic recovery faces uphill battle

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

 
 

Other News

.
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

 Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Viet Nam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees.

Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth $66 million.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Building socio-economic development norms for 2021

Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam
Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The high CPI increase in the first half of the year will challenge the regulation of goods and service prices in the remaining months of the year, experts say.

EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years.

Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.

Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that textile production increased by 1.8 per cent, while clothing production decreased by 4.6 per cent in the first seven months of this year over the same period last year.

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The capital cost has never before been so low. In the interbank market, the VND overnight interest rate was 0.13 percent per annum on July 8, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Industrial production index growth at lowest level for many years

Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Amid the new COVID-19 outbreak, experts have suggested the Government offer another credit support package to help enterprises, especially large businesses in key areas.

VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 