Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff

 
 
28/04/2020    13:00 GMT+7

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Contrary to the prediction that commercial banks would have to cut personnel in Covid-19, a report from the Monetary Forecasting and Statistics Department under the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) shows they are recruiting more workers.

More than 62.5 percent of credit institutions said they would increase the numbers of workers this year, while only 8.7 percent said they plan to cut personnel. Many banks announced recruitment campaigns in April, under which they planned to employ from tens to hundreds of workers for different positions.

BIDV, one of the big four, announced the first recruitment campaign of the year on April 18. It is seeking 753 officers for eight positions, including customer management, risk management, general planning, credit management, tellers, accountants, human resources and information technology officers. The officers to be recruited will work at 160 branches of the bank.

Private banks are also hurrying to recruit workers, especially new graduates. Techcombank, Sacombank, HDBank, ACB and Nam A Bank are seeking candidates for the positions of customer relationship officers, tellers and consultancy officers for their transactions points throughout the country. Experience is not required for the candidates for the positions.

 


One of the recruitment methods applied by the banks is seeking candidates among last-year university students. VPBank and MBBank are running programs on recruiting interns for the posts of individual and corporate customer relation officers. The programs allow students to practice during the study period and find jobs soon after the graduation.

Banks are also seeking senior experts for medium- and high-ranking positions. In Hanoi, MSB, PVcomBank, HDBank, VietA Bank, MBBank, SCB, Nam A Bank and OCB are recruiting workers for the post of customer relation director and senior executives for many different divisions.

MSB, for example, is recruiting 83 workers for the posts of senior planner, core app operation director, senior planners and finance experts, high ranking officers in charge of VIP clients, and some seniors for credit, IT, communication divisions.

VietABank needs workers for 24 positions in Hanoi, including treasury manager, senior service quality management specialist, call center senior officer, and valuation experts.

The common characteristic of the recent recruitment campaigns is that they are designed in a way to ensure safety in the epidemic. At BIDV, for example, instead of written test (professional knowledge, IQ and foreign languages), and interview, this year’s recruitment campaign will comprise two rounds – shortlisting and interview.

ACB and NCB said they will carry out online interviews instead of face-to-face interviews.

Le Ha 

