29/07/2020 14:06:15 (GMT +7)
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets

29/07/2020    14:03 GMT+7

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

The vegetable and fruit export turnover in the first six months of the year for the first time witnessed a sharp decrease of 11.4 percent compared with the same period last year. However, exporters believe that export turnover will increase again after Covid-19 as they have found many new markets.

Vo Quan Huy, director of Huy Long An, a major banana exporter



In mid-June, litchis hit supermarket shelves in Japan and Singapore, while bananas were available in South Korea. More than 2,400 hectares of longan growing area in Son La have been granted codes, including 34 codes for export to the US and Australia, and 58 to China.

According to the General Department of Customs (GDC), Vietnam exported $300 million worth of vegetables and fruits in June, an increase of 8.4 percent over June 2019, raising the total export turnover in H1 to $1.8 billion.

Exports to China just accounted for 60.4 percent of market share, worth $906.1 million, a decrease of 30.3 percent compared with the same period last year ($1.3 billion).

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.
 

Meanwhile, exports to other markets were very satisfactory, including Thailand ($68 million, up by 233.4 percent compared with the same period last year), South Korea ($67.4 million, 21.9 percent), the US ($62 million, 6.2 percent) and Japan ($57.7 million, 15.7 percent).

However, analysts pointed out that the sharp increases in export turnover from these markets cannot offset the decline of the Chinese market. They have urged Vietnam’s exporters to make greater efforts to diversify export markets and ease reliance on China.

According to Vo Quan Huy, director of Huy Long An, a major banana exporter, demand in all export markets has been weakened by Covid-19. The purchasing power from the Chinese market, for example, has dropped by 30 percent.

Regarding the opening of new markets, he said businesses should not be struggling to look for new markets. Instead, trade counsellors should work with local agencies to clear the way for Vietnam’s products to the markets.

Vietnam has relations with more than 100 countries. “Learning about purchasing power and the consumption culture of each market is out of reach of businesses. Trade counsellors, with deep knowledge about local markets, can help a lot,” Huy explained.

In a related manner, Vietnam’s bananas have successfully penetrated Lotte Mart chain in South Korea, and Hai Duong and Bac Giang’s litchis have been exported to Japan, China and the US.

Meanwhile, India favors Vietnam’s dragon fruit, litchis and rambutans, and Son La’s longan fruit has been recognized as meeting standards to enter some markets.

Linh Ha 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

 
 

5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

5 giờ trước 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

5 giờ trước 

The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

23 giờ trước 

Hanoi's farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

23 giờ trước 

Asia Pacific's commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

28/07/2020 

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

4 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have presented plans at shareholder meetings to issue bonds in the international market.

20 giờ trước 

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

22 giờ trước 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

28/07/2020 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam's stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

28/07/2020 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

28/07/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

28/07/2020 

Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

28/07/2020 

HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

28/07/2020 

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

28/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

27/07/2020 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city's efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

28/07/2020 

Applying drastic measures to cut costs and ease reliance on capital sources, commercial banks continued to make profits in the first half if the year, However, they have been warned of bad debts ahead.

27/07/2020 

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

27/07/2020 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

