Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/05/2020 13:45:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments

 
 
09/05/2020    12:37 GMT+7

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

The company is hurrying to implement Kizuna – Ready Serviced Space project in Kizuna 3 area in Can Giuoc district.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments

Once completed, the 80,000 square meters of ready-made workshops will be put into operation by Q4 2020, ready to receive FDI to flow into Vietnam in the post-Covid-19 period.

GSO reported that in the first three months of the year, Vietnam attracted $8.6 billion worth of FDI, a decrease of 21 percent compared with the same period last year.

However, this is not the reason for investors to stop their production and business expansion plans.

Shirakawa Satoko from Kizuna, in charge of Japanese and English speaking enterprises, believes that FDI would continue to flow into Vietnam if Vietnam can control the epidemic well and overcome the crisis at the lowest costs.

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

She believes that Vietnam would see a new wave of Japanese flocking to Vietnam, saying that the US-China trade war and Covid-19 will speed up Japanese enterprises’ process of diversifying activities to ease reliance on the Chinese market.

 


Most recently, Japan decided to reserve $2.2 billion of the country’s record bailout to help Japanese manufacturers relocate their production from China in the context of Covid having breaking up the global supply chain.

A survey conducted by Tokyo Shoko found that 37 percent out of 2,600 Japanese enterprises want to relocate their factories out of China.

Not only Japanese, but European countries are also considering leaving China. A new survey, cited by China Morning Post (SCMP), has found disappointing business results: half of polled businesses said their profit margin would decrease by 20 percent.

In late 2019, when the news about the US-China trade war topped all newspapers, leading US technology firms stated they were considering relocating production to Vietnam. Analysts believe that when Covid-19 ends, this will be the time for them to accelerate relocation.

Nikkei ASEAN Review reported that Google and Microsoft are eyeing Vietnam and Thailand for their production to make next-generation mobile phone models, laptops and other products.

Google is thought to make Pixel 4A and 5A models in Vietnam, while Microsoft plans to make tablets and PCs in the north of Vietnam.

Affirming that Vietnam remains attractive in the eyes of foreign investors, an analyst said the way the government of Vietnam has fought the epidemic is one of the factors that will persuade investors to come to Vietnam. 

Mai Lan

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  07/05/2020 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 