Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 12:09:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening

 
 
05/05/2020    11:50 GMT+7

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.

Viet Nam’s global tourism ambitions should focus on China and short-haul trips in Asian markets, a recent survey recommends. — Photo courtesy of DAC

The country has effectively demonstrated a COVID-19 fighting model in Southeast Asia with a focus on the all-important driver of airlift demand.

The newly released survey of qualified travellers from first-tier cities in China by hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications was created to understand relevant overseas travel sentiment for the remainder of 2020, and to analyse demand for Chinese inbound tourism to Viet Nam.

Key points highlighted in the survey are that nearly half of the respondents want to travel abroad this year, with 45 per cent interested in travelling specifically to Viet Nam.

Moreover, post COVID-19 Chinese travellers are looking at more mainstream, well-known destinations with top Viet Nam picks being HCM City, Ha Noi, Nha Trang/Cam Ranh Bay and Ha Long Bay.

 

Speaking about the reopening of Vietnamese tourism, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett said: “A post-crisis short-term ‘fear factor’ is expected for extended air travel which will be manifested in a preference for short-haul, door-to-door flights, which is a key opportunity for China outbound tourism to Viet Nam.”

“Of equal importance is to understand that, at the moment, and in the coming months, domestic travel and tourism will define the gradual recovery process. What is significant about the China Vietnam Survey is who the immediate post-crisis travellers are, and how hotels and tourism stakeholders can proactively meet their needs. We see a parallel trend in early travellers both domestically and from the China data, which pair up in a new tourism visitor profile,” said Barnett.

Putting the market insights to use is an important sentiment voiced by David Johnson, CEO of Delivering Asia Communications, who added that “a 360 degree view of the results from over 1,000 qualified respondents concludes that tourism for the remainder of the year will be heavily leveraged by younger travellers 20-29 years old who are increasingly placing an emphasis on booking hotels on digital platforms".

“Two other significant trends from our China research showed that aside from sightseeing and eating being key activities, nature moved up in preference, which could be a reaction to a post-crisis change in tourism values. Diving into accommodation preferences, the two ends of the price spectrum of budget/economy and five-star hotels drew the most positive responses from the Chinese surveyed,” he said.

One final takeaway from the survey is how younger travellers are reflected, with 81 per cent saying they would choose independent travel over group tours. This fact, coupled by younger Chinese booking travel digitally via WeChat and Fliggy, is a new twist in Viet Nam’s marketing to China inbound tourists. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have had to reduce operation costs and adjust business plans.

Draft law ensures consistent practice
Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nearly 37,600 new firms were formed in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $19.1 billion in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 percent in number and 18 percent in capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent to an estimated $82.9 billion in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 