Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete

31/08/2020    07:09 GMT+7

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

1505p13 dilemmas abound for vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Global output & Year’s end stock

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development (DAPP), coffee exports in July witnessed an on-year decrease in both price (0.1 per cent) and volume (0.6 per cent).

Since late April, the consecutive decline in export prices has significantly hurt Vietnam’s coffee exports, especially amid the resurgence of the pandemic. For example, as of late last week, the on-year price fall could be seen in the United Kingdom (24.6 per cent), and China (13.7 per cent). Vietnam’s average coffee export price hit $1,690 per tonne, down 0.9 per cent on-year.

1505p13 dilemmas abound for vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Output of Vietnam

According to the DAPP, Vietnam reaped export turnover of $213 million for 120,000 tonnes in July, and $1.8 billion tonnes with 1.06 million tonnes for the first seven months of 2020 – down 0.1 per cent in volume and 0.6 per cent in export value on-year.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, it is expected that Vietnam may miss the set target of $3 billion in coffee export turnover this year due to an expected decline in export prices.

As per the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, the average price for exports in the 2019-2020 period has flung to a 10-year low, at times at $1,207 per tonnes of Robusta coffee, and 88 US cents per pound of Arabica.

Figures from Vietnam’s General Statistics Office showed that last year, Vietnam exported 1.61 million tonnes for $2.78 billion, down 13.9 per cent in volume and 21.2 per cent in value on-year.

In the first seven months of 2020, said the DAPP, the downtrend in coffee prices reflected a decline in global consumption caused by the pandemic and new supplies from Brazil, one of the largest coffee producers in the world.

In addition, coffee prices have also been influenced by the depreciation of the Brazilian real, which created new competition for Brazilian exporters in the global coffee market, and pressured the prices of global coffee including those of Vietnam.

 

Observers estimated that Vietnam’s exports in the 2019-2020 period reduced to 26.3 million 60-kg bags, lower than the previously-forecasted volume, due to price differences of Vietnamese coffee in the futures market, prompting importers to turn to buying from Brazil and Indonesia.

In addition, an increase of an extra VND600 (3 US cents) per kg of coffee domestically since late 2019 has also caused difficulties to businesses in purchasing coffee materials for exports.

Stalled export-import activities everywhere caused by the pandemic have forced many ports to close down, making it impossible for the coffee price to recover in the first seven months of this year.

In addition, COVID-19 has forced Vietnam’s key importers – the EU and the US – to slash coffee imports from the Southeast Asian nation due to feeble purchasing power caused by the governments’ policies of social distancing, with closure of a series of activities in coffee trading, cafés, and coffee firms.

Meanwhile, stockpiles remain at a high level, found at depots and warehouses of businesspeople, exporters, and farmers. Low prices mean farmers do not want to sell their products, making it difficult for businesspeople and exporters to ensure supplies.

Experts said that currently the average coffee price is hovering at $1,356 for January 2021 contracts. If stock prices – especially in the US market – reduce, speculators will shift to goods, notably coffee as it is one of the main trading floors together with gold and crude oil. With their rich budget, speculators may select floors with good liquidity, and coffee may be selected. VIR

Van Nguyen

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

 
 

.
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
Amid the Vietnamese government’s efforts in deploying economic diplomatic efforts, the prolonged blow of the health crisis sabotaging import and export activities has prompted enterprises to seek new means

Law change offers construction clarity
The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
Agro-forestry-fisheries post trade surplus of US$6.2 billion

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
Vietnam’s stocks have seen a strong rise in the context of strong capital flow, successful pandemic control, and businesses’ adaptation to the new conditions.

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.

International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
Foreign capital continues to pour into Vietnam, bringing benefits to industrial property developers and the stock market.

Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developers
As of August 23, 45,299 rooftop solar power projects had become operational with total capacity of 1,029 MWp, according to the Electricidty of Vietnam (EVN).

Essential guidance beefing up domestic supporting industries
