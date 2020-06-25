Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers

 
 
29/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh believes that Vietnam is in the right position to receive FDI flow in during the relocation trend.

However, Vinh said there will be both high- and low-quality investment capital, and Vietnam needs, for the sake of national interests, to choose high-quality and sustainable investments, especially from the US, European and Japanese investors.

Foreign investors are seeking non-China markets to make investment to diversify
supply chains. Vietnam, which is near China and has a favorable investment environment, can have less costs.

However, according to Vinh, there is no single country which can absorb all the investment capital to be relocated from China, the second largest economy in the world with 1.4 billion people, accounting for 20 percent of global trade.

Vinh said Vietnam needs to prepare infrastructure, policies and the labor force. Foreign investors will come only if they can see favorable conditions.

“There are many ‘other Vietnams’ competing to receive FDI. Be prepared well and give specific offers to investors to attract investments from the US, Europe and Japan,” Vinh said.

Vietnam not only wants to become the supplier of products and materials, but also an important link in the global supply chain. This will be the basis for determining capital sources, technologies, and production or supply segments that Vietnam should strive for.

Jacques Morisset, World Bank's chief economist in Vietnam, at the event organized on the occasion of the launching of the report ‘Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy’ commented that the shocks caused by Covid-19 have made global enterprises realize the need to diversify supply chains.

Vietnam has successfully attracted multi-national groups in recent years and the bustling M&A deals show that foreign investors have interest in the domestic Vietnamese market.

“I believe that the wave of multi-national companies flocking to Vietnam will continue for many years,” Morisset commented.

Le Hoai Quoc, chair of the HCM City Automation Association, said that the US government's giving priority to Vietnam in its strategy to develop supply chains will help Vietnam attract FDI.

However, Vietnam has weak points, especially in supporting industries and transport infrastructure. It needs to attract investments by improving the business environment, infrastructure, and administrative formalities.

Mai Lan 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, but this doesn’t mean that all of them will flock to Vietnam.

FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The World Bank Group has announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation (SBD) in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project

