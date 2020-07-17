Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 11:04:02 (GMT +7)
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter

20/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Habeco, the brewer that owns Hanoi and Truc Bach beer brands, reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion in Q1.

Habeco’s board of management explained that the company is affected by Decree 100 which imposes heavy fines on drunk drivers and the social distancing period during the epidemic which led to demand decreases.


Habeco’s net turnover in Q1 2020 dropped by 50 percent compared with the same period last year to VND775 billion, which caused the gross profit to drop by more than 55 percent to VND148 billion.

While the turnover dropped sharply, the operation cost remained nearly unchanged (the sale cost decreased slightly by 3 percent to VND185 billion and the corporate management cost increased by 4 percent to VND80 billion), which made the company incur the pre-tax profit of VND96 billion. Meanwhile, it made a profit of VND98 billion the same period last year.

This was the first time in the last 10 years the company reported a pre-tax loss of nearly VND100 billion.

 


According to Bao Viet Securities (BVSC), 2020 will be a year of challenges for Sabeco. It cited Sabeco’s prediction that the beer market would be affected in the short term and would take consumers time to adapt to the new policy.

Sabeco, the biggest brewer in Vietnam, has had to temporarily close some breweries and partially suspend the operation of some others as the demand decreased sharply in the epidemic. It postponed the plan to increase production capacity in Cu Chi and Soc Trang and suspended some investment projects.

The brewer, hoping that business performance would see strong recovery in the second half of the year if there is no second Covid-19 wave, aims for net turnover of VND23.8 trillion, down by 37.2 percent, and net profit of VND3.352 trillion, down by 39.4 percent.

To improve its profit, Sabeco plans to boost exports to offset the decline in the domestic market.

Currently, exports bring only 2 percent of Sabeco’s total turnover, but the figure is expected to increase in the future. Saigon and 333 beer would be the first products to be exported.

According to the Vietnam Association of Liquor, Beer and Beverage (VBA), many brewers saw sales decrease by 40-50 percent in recent months.

It predicted that many small producers may have to shut down because of big difficulties during Covid-19, which would lead to the fall of VND30 trillion to tax collection.

Despite current difficulties, beer consumption is expected to increase in the time to come and the market will become more competitive. 

Mai Lan 

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour

Hem Quan indulges gourmands in a space of southern cuisine and culture. Minh Thu gets ready to wrap-and-roll.

 
 

Other News

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

