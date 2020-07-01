Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/07/2020 19:25:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Drugmakers fight to attain approval

 
 
02/07/2020    18:15 GMT+7

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

but doubts have been raised about recognition in regards to the valuable and much-sought-after PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP standards.

1498p17 drugmakers fight to attain approval
Confusion reigns over the status of certification for Novartis’ Lek arm, Photo: Le Toan

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the list of foreign-invested manufacturing factories failing to attain PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP recognition, with some being required to make further clarifications. They include Novartis Pharma Services AG.

Specifically, in Annex 2 of the DAV’s Dispatch No.3518, Novartis Pharma Services AG site with the registered name Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. is required to give further clarification regarding the company submitting a general file of the manufacturing establishment showing the manufacture of dosage forms without special requirements.

Novartis was also asked to provide an inspection report, or CPP certificate of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification agency, clearly showing the dosage forms without special requirements within the scope of certification.

A representative of Novartis Vietnam Co., Ltd, told VIR, “Novartis appreciates the MoH’s transparency with regards to the announcement, which shows the prudent-monitored operations of the industry, and makes it convenient for companies and the community to have fast access to sufficient information and guidance from the MoH during the implementation of the process.”

The representative also elaborated, “As one of the leading global pharmaceutical companies with operations in Vietnam, we comply with all regulations and guidance from the MoH. As of now, the DAV and MoH have approved and announced the GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals within the appropriate scope of certification for our medicines in Vietnam.”

Despite Novartis’ announcement of the GMP qualification, it remains unclear whether the manufacturing site gets the high-in-demand PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP certifications.

GMP is a basic standard, in a system for ensuring products are consistently made and controlled according to quality standards. It is designed to minimise the risks involved in any pharmaceutical production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product. In Vietnam in 2004, the MoH issued Decision No.3886/2004/QD-BYT implementing the principles and standards of good manufacturing practices.

For western medicines, by the end of 2010, all enterprises producing external medicines and medicinal drug had to achieve GMP-WHO standards at least.

 

Meanwhile, PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP are higher-standard certifications than GMP. EU-GMP certification is the highest recognition available by companies in the pharmaceutical space, while the PIC/S-GMP is a non-binding, informal co-operative arrangement between regulatory authorities in the field of GMP of medicinal products for human or veterinary use.

It is open to any authority with a comparable GMP inspection system. PIC/S presently comprises 53 participating authorities from all over the world.

On receiving the EU-GMP and PIC/S-GMP certifications, drugs channels can gain advantages and high profit in tenders in Group 1 of brand-name drugs which go to the hospital system, or the ethical drugs channel, which is the most profitable segment.

At present, there is no difference in tax incentive treatments in domestically-owned and foreign-invested facilities conducting outsourcing in Vietnam, all being subject to VAT exemption. Together with that exemption, currently the cost of brand-name drugs is 10-20 times higher than generic products, thus bringing in high profit for multinational corporations.

In the wake of the advantages, multinationals are rushing to seek PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP recognition for their manufacturing sites. Besides Novartis, other famous multinational corporations in the race include GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and more.

However, the path is not rosy for all of them. In the 72nd list of application for the announcement of manufacturers with PIC/S-GMP and EU-GMP qualifications which meet or did not meet requirements announced by the DAV-MoH in April, 64 applications require additional dossiers/clarifications.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Vietnam Shareholding Company, proposed by Sanofi Vietnam, and Pharmatis, proposed by Abbott Laboratories Singapore Plc. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.-FTO-3, are also on the list of those failing to receive the standards recognition. VIR

Bich Thuy

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

 
 

Other News

.
Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

Zalo Bank not licensed by SBV and MoIT
Zalo Bank not licensed by SBV and MoIT
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have affirmed that they have not licensed Zalo Bank to provide online built-in financial services.

PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties
PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

More than 6,000 workers of the Taiwanese company, PouYuen, in HCM City have been laid off due to the company's business difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that Vietnam has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, 

Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?
Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Under the amended Enterprise Law ratified by the National Assembly on June 17, nonprofessional investors are prohibited from trading corporate bonds issued in private offerings from January 1, 2021.

World Bank Vietnam has new head
World Bank Vietnam has new head
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased since the second half of March, with the dong/dollar exchange rate in the interbank market falling to VND23,200 per dollar last week.

How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Since 2013, the state budget has collected VND1.9 trillion a year from casinos and prize-winning electronic games.

China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
VIDEOicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

EVFTA to come into effect in a month
EVFTA to come into effect in a month
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

With the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement looming, besides providing opportunities, the Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face numerous challenges, 

Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made bold and reasonable decisions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and be proactive with comprehensive initiatives for economic recovery.

Bad debts return, bank profits fall
Bad debts return, bank profits fall
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Along with implementing better provisions against credit risks, commercial banks are stepping up the sale of mortgaged assets to collect debts.

Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 