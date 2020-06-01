Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 09:25:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities

 
 
02/06/2020    09:18 GMT+7

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

1493p6 dutch at forefront of new eu investment activities
Matthijs van den Broek, board member of the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam

As countries are struggling to come to terms with the impact of the coronavirus, Vietnam has shown the world how to contain the spread of the virus successfully. Since January, it has closely tracked individual infection cases, closed schools, enforced local lockdowns, and introduced strict quarantine measures.

Vietnam has, rightfully so, received global praise for its timely and adequate response to the virus. Now that the economy is gradually being restarted, businesses are opening again and manufacturers are stepping up production. It is time to look ahead to the post-pandemic future. Vietnam is in the driver seat as far as establishing a new normal and regaining its growth path are concerned.

A true milestone for the Vietnamese economy is the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Tentatively, the deal will take effect on July 1. In addition, the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) will also be ratified by Vietnam. The EVIPA will not take effect until it has been ratified by all EU national parliaments.

The EVFTA will gradually over a period of 10 years remove most tariffs. The value of Vietnam’s exports to the EU is expected to rise 20 per cent in 2020 and 44 per cent in 2030. The EVFTA is likely to boost Vietnam’s GDP growth by 2.18-3.25 per cent in 2019-2023 and 4.57-5.3 per cent in 2024-2028.

Bilateral agreements on the protection of foreign direct investment (FDI) are being replaced by the EVIPA. This year, Vietnam holds chairmanship of the ASEAN, reaffirming its increasing importance in the 10-nation trade union.

Aligned with strengthening the ties with neighbouring states, Vietnam is pushing for more intra-ASEAN trade and investment. Next-door neighbours generally less-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than further-away Europeans and Americans will be the first to pick up business with Vietnam. Moreover, an increased interest in Vietnam offering viable Southeast Asian manufacturing and supply chain options will further boost its economy.

The EVFTA may not only trigger aligning national policies with the ASEAN region and enhance the association’s integration efforts but also make it easier for European enterprises to operate cross-border in several ASEAN countries. Furthermore, the ratification and implementation of the EVFTA is a first step towards re-negotiating an EU-ASEAN FTA.

The Dutch Business Association in Vietnam (DBAV) welcomes the EVFTA and congratulates Vietnam with the ratification. It is looking forward to intensifying the already existing trade relations between both nations in the post-coronavirus era.

 

The EU is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trade partner and the Netherlands is the largest investor among EU nations. Dutch multinationals such as HEINEKEN, Friesland Campina, Damen Shipyards, Philips, De Heus, and Unilever among others have a long-time presence in the country and have become cornerstones of the Vietnamese economy. These Dutch multinationals see Vietnam as a key driver for growth with its steady-growing economy and even faster-growing middle-class.

Besides having these multinationals prominently represented in Vietnam, already for decades, the Netherlands has also been bringing their expertise in water management, agriculture, and smart logistics to the country. Emphasising a circular economic model and jointly creating smart cities, the Netherlands and Vietnam are teaming up in developing a more sustainable economy.

Vietnam can continue to count on Dutch support: the Netherlands is, for example, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Vietnamese in addressing the Mekong saltwater intrusion and land subsidence problem.

Furthermore, both nations, sharing an entrepreneurial spirit, co-operate closely on work-related topics such as social inclusion, gender equality, and labour rights. In this context, Vietnam adopted the new International Labour Organization-endorsed and EVFTA-triggered Labour Code in November last year.

Since mid-2019 the DBAV, in co-operation with Dutch private sector organisation NLinBusiness, has kick-started a professionalisation process whereby the association’s organisational structure is being upgraded, its executive team expanded, its services portfolio broadened, and its Hanoi presence strengthened so as to establish a true business hub.

The DBAV and NLinBusiness are not alone in this, and the diplomatic network of the Netherlands in Vietnam are closely co-operating in welcoming Dutch companies in Vietnam to help them succeed.

The DBAV also maintains close relationships with other international bilateral chambers of commerce in Vietnam and the European Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Vietnamese government and the nation’s business community. In the Netherlands, the Vietnam-Netherlands Chamber of Commerce offers a Dutch base for firms and entrepreneurs active in Vietnam.

In 2019, Vietnam welcomed a trade mission with over 70 firms from the Netherlands headed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other government ministers and business leaders. The DBAV is looking forward to partaking in, and facilitating, new trade missions as soon as circumstances allow. VIR

Matthijs van den Broek

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 