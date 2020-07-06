Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 13:08:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19

08/07/2020    12:00 GMT+7

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

It not only has changed consumers’ behaviors, but also forced traditional retailers and manufacturers to go online.

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19


Anh said he got home from Binh Dien Market at midnight and then had to go to the Vietnam Online Business Forum 2020 the next morning. He said the huge market is cumbersome and wants to carry out digital transformation and bring special products to e-commerce trading floors.

Binh Dien Market, covering 65 hectares, is considered the largest wholesale market in Vietnam. It is open from early in the morning to midnight, distributing thousands of tons of farm and seafood products every day.

Asked about the business performance before and after the pandemic, Vu Thi Anh Tuyet from online Lazada, one of the largest marketplaces, said the number of new sellers has increased by eight times, while sellers reported sharp increases in numbers of orders.

The online retail of consumer goods and services had value of $11.5 billion in 2019. VECOM predicted that the growth rate of over 30 percent would continue in 2020 and Vietnam's e-commerce value would exceed $15 billion.

Sagrifood, one of the fresh food suppliers on Lazada, said the number of orders last week was 40 times higher than ordinary days as it was running a sale promotion program.

 


Nguyen Anh Dung from Nielsen Vietnam said Covid-19 has led to changes in awareness of consumers.

A Nielsen survey found that 64 percent of consumers would use food delivery service more regularly after the pandemic ends and 63 percent would buy things online more regularly.

The market analysis firm has advised businesses to expand online and D2C (direct to consumer) sale channels, change product catalogue, increase omni-channel sales and convey health and quality assurance messages.

In 2015, the Vietnam E-commerce Association (Vecom) predicted that 2015 would be the last year of the ‘e-commerce universalization’ period, and Vietnam’s e-commerce would enter a new development stage from 2016 with stable and rapid development.

Vecom’s Ecommerce Index Report 2020 showed that the period may last from 2016 to 2025.

Vecom found that in 2019, e-commerce saw a high growth rate of 32 percent. Meanwhile, the CAGR for the four-year period 2016-2019 was 30 percent.

The online retail of consumer goods and services had value of $11.5 billion in 2019. VECOM predicted that the growth rate of over 30 percent would continue in 2020 and Vietnam's e-commerce value would exceed $15 billion.

Hanoi and HCM City made up 70 percent of e-commerce transacitons of the country though the two cities just account for 18 percent of total population. The remaining 61 cities/provinces just made up 30 percent of e-commerce value, though they account for 82 percent of population.

VNE

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

 
 

Other News

.
EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

SCIC sells shares at Khanh Hoa Seafood Export JSC

Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Through candid dialogue, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to succeed by the leadership of both countries, Vietnam and the United States created a comprehensive partnership that identifies areas for both countries to work together.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 