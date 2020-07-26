Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/07/2020
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification

26/07/2020

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
ViMo e-wallet announced the identity verification on its website. — Photo vimo.vn

Article 9 of Circular 23/2019/TT-NHNN regulates that e-wallet users must provide accurate personal information to service providers before July 7.

E-wallet users must authenticate the information by uploading a picture of a valid ID card or passport or face being temporarily locked out of the service.

Vimo e-wallet run by NextTech Group said some 20 per cent of its customers have not completed verification.

Dao Minh Phu, general director of NextTech Group, said the firm had temporarily suspended the accounts of users who failed to submit verification, but staff are still contacting customers to try and help them get verified.

ZaloPay said it had sent messages and called customers to help users verify their information.

Truong Cam Thanh, director of ZaloPay, said the firms had not locked the e-wallets of users which had not been verified.

Nguyen Ba Diep, vice chairman cum founder of MoMo, told Viet Nam News that up to now, tens of millions of MoMo Wallet users have completed identity verification.

“This shows that users are aware of the importance of protecting their own accounts, especially those related to financial transactions. Only a small number of users who have not yet been authenticated will be supported to complete the process,” Diep said.

 

He said those with suspended accounts could still enter their wallets, view bills and check transactions. All money in their MoMo e-wallet would remain intact and could be withdrawn at any time. After completing authentication, full functionality would be restored.

“People should be aware that financial transaction firms need to know exactly who those customers are. Maybe users are now somewhat afraid to provide personal information, but when an incident occurs, this information will help protect their legal rights and interests,” he added.

Customers' information would be kept confidential by MoMo in the same way banks do and under the strict supervision of the central bank, he said.

“We understand that there are still some users who are concerned about sending specific personal information, such as a photo, ID card and passport to service providers. We are a technology company, MoMo has standardised and automated the storage of information, minimising the direct contact with customers' information," he said.

E-wallet providers have said that the development of an e-wallet takes a lot of effort and costs, which is why they are keen to let customers authenticate their information after the deadline.

Phu from NextTech Group said the firm supports the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV)’s decision. However, in the first half of the year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to raise awareness among customers was not as effective as hoped. Therefore, the SBV should extend the time for unauthenticated e-wallets by 3-6 months to complete verification.

Thanh from ZaloPay said the firms need more time for customers to understand and voluntarily authenticate. The authentication only takes 30 seconds to one minute, but the time for them to understand and do it may take months.

According to Solidiance, an Asia-focused corporate strategy consulting firm, the value of e-wallet service in Viet Nam is expected to reach US$7.8 billion in 2020 with 10 million users. With about 20-30 per cent of unauthenticated e-wallet accounts, it meant about 2-3 million e-wallets would be at risk of being locked. This would be a huge loss for businesses and customers with money stuck in their wallets. Therefore, it is necessary to have a flexible guide to help customers and businesses implement the policy but also avoid damage. — VNS

 
 

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
2 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
2 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam's 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant 'red books' (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
3 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government's programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
12 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam's 2020 growth at 3 percent
24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam's growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People's Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
21 giờ trước 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
25/07/2020 

Vietnam's cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
24/07/2020 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
24/07/2020 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government's efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
24/07/2020 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
24/07/2020 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
24/07/2020 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

