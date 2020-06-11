Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/06/2020 08:13:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors

 
 
13/06/2020    08:08 GMT+7

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

1495p19 east ho chi minh city entices new investors
The government wants Vietnam, in particular Ho Chi Minh City, to transform towards innovative hub status, Photo: Le Toan

The proposed innovative city is expected to combine research and development centres, human resources training, and application of science and technology.

The creation of this creative city is based on the idea of building a hi-tech and smart urban development zone for Ho Chi Minh City, the southern key economic region of the whole country, and for neighbouring regions.

The initiative, according to Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan, will aid momentum to boost the economy of the whole region for the next decade, and is expected to contribute 30 per cent of Ho Chi Minh City’s GDP, while becoming the nucleus of Industry 4.0 in Vietnam and deploying a smart urban hub.

According to designs proposed by Sasaki-enCity, this innovative hub will cover districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc.

Thu Duc district already has a high concentration of institutes, research centres, and four large universities with more than 10,000 lecturers, including more than 1,000 professors and doctors and 100,000 students.

District 2 is home to Thu Thiem New Urban Development Area – the second economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and soon to become the new international financial centre of the city and the wider region.

Singaporean developer Keppel Land is also developing the Saigon Sports City venture in this district, which is applying innovative urban solutions including smart security and mobility, and environmental infrastructure solutions.

Meanwhile District 9 boasts Saigon Hi-tech Park, the second-largest such park in the country, covering more than 700 hectares and a base for 35,000 labourers. The park, with a total of $6 billion investment capital, is also home for Intel Products Vietnam – a leading overseas high-tech investor in the country.

Recently the east has become a new heart for Ho Chi Minh City with many large-scale infrastructure projects, from existing schemes such as Hanoi Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay, Metroline 1, the second ring road, and Mai Chi Tho Boulevard either under construction or in the pipeline.

 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said that approximately 70 per cent of the investment capital of the whole city for the last 10 years was allocated to the east, with 216 projects and the total investment capital of VND350 trillion ($12 billion).

In addition to that has been creation of a transport system to connect the area with neighbouring provinces, including ring roads 2 and 3 and various bridges to offer deeper connections.

In the neighbouring province of Dong Nai, the existing Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway has also seen proposals to expand it into double lanes. This type of expressway would not only break through the traffic flow to the incoming Long Thanh International Airport but also reduce congestion from the west to city’s heart.

According to Nguyen Dinh Trung, chairman of Hung Thinh Corporation, the east of Ho Chi Minh City has become a golden location attracting real estate developers to meet the increasing demand of local residents. “This opportunity is open for all, from domestic and international investors to other local people,” Trung said.

Real estate prices in the east of Ho Chi Minh City have been increasing in recent years, especially in districts 2 and 9 where a doubling in price has been seen in the last two years alone.

Many other projects in this area are attracting interest from both investors and buyers, such as the Senturia Central Point project located next to Saigon Hi-tech Park in District 9, and the Vinhomes Grand Park where prices are continuing to rise.

In addition, land costs in the east’s neighbouring areas such as Nhon Trach and Bien Hoa city also increased by up to double compared to quotes from two years ago, up to approximately VND100 million ($4,300) per square metre in central areas.

Bich Ngoc

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

 
 

Other News

.
Car prices expected to drop in August
Car prices expected to drop in August
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers
EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

Speedier recovery up ahead for some
Speedier recovery up ahead for some
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Industrial and residential properties could be the sectors grasping the most upcoming attention in the real estate market of Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines – three of the ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies.

Can Vietnamese startups rise up after painful failures?
Can Vietnamese startups rise up after painful failures?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A series of startups have stopped operation within a short period. Will startups still have opportunities to attract capital from investors?

Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply
Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.

VN central bank’s VND16 trillion aid receives lackluster response from employers
VN central bank’s VND16 trillion aid receives lackluster response from employers
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 

Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate market
Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate market
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.

Signs of economic growth recovery
Signs of economic growth recovery
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

One month after the easing of social distancing measures, many economic sectors have prospered, while some others have shortened their steps of decline. 

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementation
Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum
Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s efforts to accelerate public investment have gained strong momentum, laying firm groundwork for the country to boost economic growth.

Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020
Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Most Southeast Asian economies were in the doldrums in the first half due to COVID-19 but are expected to spring back in 2021 by ICAEW.

Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU
Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price
Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Pathway to revamp legal corridor to promote digital banking

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite the epidemic, the Vietnamese retail market in Q1 saw positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services.

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  11/06/2020 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Supporting industries at a crossroads
Supporting industries at a crossroads
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The foreign capital inflow into Vietnam will help local enterprises expand their production, but the opportunity can only be grabbed by capable enterprises.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 