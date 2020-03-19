Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package

 
 
19/03/2020    14:47 GMT+7

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched an emergency €750bn ($820bn; £700bn) package to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will buy government and company debt across the eurozone, including that of troubled Greece and Italy.

ECB boss Christine Lagarde tweeted "there are no limits" to its commitment to the euro.

In recent weeks central banks and governments around the world have announced major stimulus plans.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes just six days after the ECB unveiled measures that failed to calm markets, piling pressure on it to do more to support Europe's economies. 

Announcing this latest move Ms Lagarde said the ECB will do everything in its powers to support the euro in these "extraordinary times".

The asset purchasing scheme will be temporary and be concluded once the ECB "judges that the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year", it said in statement.

 

The announcement came after the bank's 25-member governing council held emergency talks by phone late into Wednesday evening.

In recent days the ECB had been criticised for not doing enough to support the eurozone compared to the drastic action taken by the US Federal Reserve.

On Sunday the Fed cut interest rates to almost zero and launched a $700bn (£604bn) stimulus programme.

It was part of co-ordinated action launched by the UK, Japan, eurozone, Canada and Switzerland.

As part of that announcement, the Fed said it would work with other central banks to increase the availability of dollars for commercial banks.

These so-called currency swap lines were an important tool in maintaining financial stability after the 2008 banking crisis.

"Today's coordinated action by major central banks will improve global liquidity by lowering the price and extending the maximum term of US dollar lending operations," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a joint statement with Andrew Bailey, who succeeded him as BoE chief on Monday.

The Bank of Japan also eased monetary policy by pledging to buy risky assets at double the current pace and announced a new loan programme to extend one-year, zero-rate loans to financial institutions. BBC

 
 

.
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.

Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Many M&A deals in the retail market were made in 2019, but unlike previous years, Vietnamese groups ‘conducted the choir’.

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.

Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak
Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025
Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision regulating the roadmap for the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the current Vietnamese accounting standards (VAS).

Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak
Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Every time a new coronavirus infection case is uncovered, Ngoc, 26, and her colleagues feel worried about who will be the next worker laid off.

Virus could shake up world's most expensive cities
Virus could shake up world's most expensive cities
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The rankings of the most expensive cities to live in could see a big shift after coronavirus impact.

Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut
Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects
Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Legal authority for approving in principle a Public-private Partnership (PPP) project would be given to the National Assembly or the Prime Minister, according to the bill on PPP investment being crafted by the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks
COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

