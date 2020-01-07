Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 14:05:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Economic rebound still outwith reach

 
 
07/05/2020    13:47 GMT+7

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

thanks to a surge in domestic production after the coronavirus pandemic.

1490p3 economic rebound still outwith reach
Vietnam is getting back to work, but businesses must be wary of a second outbreak wave, Photo: Le Toan

The General Statistics Office (GSO) last week reported that in the first four months of 2020 there were 37,600 newly-established enterprises, with total registered capital of VND445.2 trillion ($19.36 billion), down 13.2 per cent in the number of enterprises and 18 per cent in capital.

Some 11,700 operational businesses also increased their capital by VND680.9 trillion ($29.6 billion), raising total registered capital in the economy in the first four months of 2020 to $48.96 billion, down 20.4 per cent on-year.

Notably, the number of enterprises with halted operation hit 22,700, up 33.6 per cent on-year.

The GSO said never has the economy witnessed such a dim picture for enterprises’ performance in a four-month period of a year as it is doing now.

“This will have bad impacts on the economy’s growth this year,” said GSO head Nguyen Bich Lam.

Under a recent scenario by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, if COVID-19 ends in the second quarter of 2020, GDP will likely grow 5.56 per cent this year, and the rate will likely be 5.39 per cent if the pandemic ends in the third quarter of the year.

In the first quarter, the rate was only 3.82 per cent on-year.

However, John Walsh, programme manager for international business of RMIT Vietnam School of Business and Management, said it is difficult to be certain about the economy outlook because so many elements of the pandemic are still unknown.

“Will it mutate into a new form? Will there be a second wave of outbreaks? Are the many asymptomatic carriers going to infect more people at some stage in the future? We cannot know the answer to any of these questions now – each pandemic is by definition new and possibly different from any to have gone before,” he said. “However, we can anticipate the shape of the Vietnamese economy at some stage in the future when the wave of infections has decreased and has reached a stable situation. The optimistic view is that things will return more or less to normal, albeit that there will be a persistent demand deficit that will depress potential growth in Vietnam and elsewhere. In this view, market fundamentals will not have changed and trade will simply resume.”

Standard Chartered Bank has expected Vietnam’s economy to grow 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increased external headwinds.

 

“Vietnam is now more integrated with the global economy via its booming manufacturing sector. Its trade-to-GDP ratio has risen to 300 per cent, among the highest in Asia, signifying its high dependence on global demand,” said Chidu Narayanan, economist for Asia of Standard Chartered Bank. “Lower global demand amid likely recessions in the US, the Euro area, and other G10 economies will weigh on 2020 growth. We see growth rebounding to 6.5 per cent in 2021 given an expected demand recovery and the low base from 2020.”

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast that Vietnam’s economic growth will slow sharply in 2020, to 4.8 per cent, but if the outbreak is contained within the first half of 2020, the rate will rebound to 6.8 per cent next year and remain strong over the medium and long term.

The International Monetary Fund has also forecast Vietnam will achieve the fastest growth of 2.7 per cent this year in the ASEAN, before bouncing back to 7 per cent in 2021.

The World Bank is also seeing a positive outlook in Vietnam. It stated that over the medium term, growth is projected to rebound back to 7.5 per cent in 2021 and converge at around 6.5 per cent in 2022, “reflecting an improved external demand and a firming of the services sector, as well as a gradual recovery in agricultural production. The economy will also rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the ADB, one of the key drivers for Vietnam to positively grow next year is that the country’s middle class is one of the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia.

“The disbursement of public investment has improved significantly, growing by nearly 18 per cent in January and February over the same period in 2019,” stated a fresh ADB report on Vietnam. “Disbursement will continue to improve in 2020 as this is a priority measure in response to COVID-19.”

Moreover, the large number of trade agreements in which Vietnam participates promise improved market access essential for an economic rebound. Containment of COVID–19 in China and that market’s likely return to normal will help revive global value chains and facilitate economic recovery in Vietnam, the report stated.

This week the government is expected to organise an unprecedented meeting between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the meeting is aimed to discuss the most effective incentives for enterprises to get out of their difficulties caused by COVID-19, and to reboot the economy in response to the battle against the coronavirus.

The meeting is also aimed to assess impacts of the pandemic, and how effectively the government’s policies have been implemented in the business community and how enterprises have benefited from such policies. At the meeting, enterprises will have an opportunities to voice their difficulties and advance good ideas to the prime minister and leaders of related ministries.

The MPI has asked enterprises and business associations to send reports on businesses’ performance hit by the pandemic and their initiatives, which will then be reported to the prime minister before the meeting takes place. VIR

Nguyen Dat

Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start

Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

 
 

Other News

.
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The woodwork industry is experiencing many hardships with 80 percent of orders postponed in April.

Nudging investors towards new pastures
Nudging investors towards new pastures
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

There is now plenty of movement by German enterprises re-orienting from China, complementing their existing Chinese operations with new activities in Vietnam regarding sourcing and investments.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Firms need policies for sustainable development after pandemic

VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

No special treatment for support industries: Finance Ministry
No special treatment for support industries: Finance Ministry
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have failed to find common ground with regards to tax policies for Vietnam’s support industry enterprises.

Drinks groups in VN facing double 2020 sales hit
Drinks groups in VN facing double 2020 sales hit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

After gaining sweet fruits for years, giant beer and beverage companies in Vietnam are facing losses due to not only the ongoing health crisis, but also tightened drink-driving penalties. 

Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year end
Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year end
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
VIDEOicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities are seeking opinions from experts and enterprises on the best ways to revive the economy, a top city official said yesterday at a seminar.

Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi asked for permission to close shops and some business activities to fight against Covid-19 on March 25. 

Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With few foreigners yet to register for ownership of properties in Vietnam, there have been calls to significantly raise the ownership cap to entice more overseas buyers.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A handful of international financial groups have cut their ties with coal-fired power plants – a sustainability move as investors and the public demand strong action on climate change.

Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Consumer goods, health care, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Vietnam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 