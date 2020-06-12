Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19

 
 
14/06/2020    00:40 GMT+7

Vietnam needs to keep inflation and interest rates at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, accelerate public investments, and improve the investment environment, economists say.

The most recent report of the World Bank on East Asia and Pacific predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic may force Vietnam’s GDP growth rate to 4.9 percent, or 1.6 percentage point lower than previously predicted. In the worst scenario, the figure may even drop to 1.5 percent.

The bank warned that inflation may increase temporarily.

The pandemic and long social distancing period may lead to stagflation as the economy’s growth slows down and output decreases when both prices and the unemployment rate increase.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment's (MPI) Q1 report showed that 34,900 businesses have closed their doors and 2 million workers are at risk of losing jobs.

Production activities have become stagnant, and if there is no timely solution, it will lead to a sharp decline in output and supply. Once the supply shortage becomes serious, this will push prices up and prompt goods speculation.

Regarding demand, if the policies on loosening the monetary policy cannot be managed well, cheap currency will push goods prices up.

 


The problem is that if the government continues to pump money into circulation to stimulate the economy, this will lead to high inflation. If the government tightens monetary policy, the recession would become even more serious.

In many cases, governments accept recession and gather strength to repel inflation and stabilize the currency value first, and then apply solutions to boost the economy to develop again.

Vietnam several times in the past saw high two-digit inflation rates. In 2008, the inflation rate was 23 percent, or triple the GDP growth rate.

In 2010, the inflation rate was 11.75 percent, twice as much as GDP growth rate, and in 2011, it was 18.58 percent. These were attributed to the high credit growth rate with large amounts of money pumped into the economy.

“It is necessary to curb inflation and interest rate at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, step up public investments with strict supervision, and improve the investment environment. If so, the economy will recover rapidly after the pandemic ends,” the April report of the Hanoi Economics University reads.

If the inflation rate is high and macroeconomic instability occurs, Vietnam will have to spend the next years to solve problems. If so, the economy will become stagnant.

Vietnam is controlling inflation well, with the CPI in March decreasing by 0.72 percent compared with February.

Le Ha

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Industrial and residential properties could be the sectors grasping the most upcoming attention in the real estate market of Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines – three of the ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A series of startups have stopped operation within a short period. Will startups still have opportunities to attract capital from investors?

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

One month after the easing of social distancing measures, many economic sectors have prospered, while some others have shortened their steps of decline. 

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

FEATUREicon  12/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s efforts to accelerate public investment have gained strong momentum, laying firm groundwork for the country to boost economic growth.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Most Southeast Asian economies were in the doldrums in the first half due to COVID-19 but are expected to spring back in 2021 by ICAEW.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Pathway to revamp legal corridor to promote digital banking

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the epidemic, the Vietnamese retail market in Q1 saw positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services.

FEATUREicon  11/06/2020 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

The foreign capital inflow into Vietnam will help local enterprises expand their production, but the opportunity can only be grabbed by capable enterprises.

