Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 11:50:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges

17/07/2020    11:47 GMT+7

Emilio Lozoya's extradition is a significant step to defeating corruption, says Mexico's president.

Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges

Emilio Lozoya (R), seen here in Spain in February, has agreed to co-operate

Image copyrightReuters


The former boss of Mexican state oil company Pemex has been extradited from Spain to face corruption charges back home in Mexico, police say.

Emilio Lozoya is accused of taking $10m (£8m) in bribes from a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying off Latin American politicians.

Mr Lozoya denies any wrongdoing and has agreed to co-operate with the inquiry.

Spanish police said he boarded a plane that left Madrid-Barajas airport at 17:57 (15:57 GMT) on Thursday.

The aircraft was heading for Mexico with a scheduled stop in Canada, officials said.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mr Lozoya's extradition from Spain marked a significant step towards defeating corruption in his country.

"This voluntary extradition is going to do a lot to help purify public life, to clean up corruption," he told a news conference on Thursday.

 

Mr Lopez Obrador said it was important to dig out as much information as possible and expose corrupt officials in order to prevent them from returning to power.

Mr Lozoya, who was chief executive of Pemex until four years ago, fled to Spain after being accused of receiving substantial bribes from construction company Odebrecht.

The 45-year-old was arrested in southern Spain in February.

Founded in the 1940s, Odebrecht was for a while one of Brazil's most competitive construction companies, winning contracts not just in Latin America but also in the Middle East and Africa.

It won numerous awards and was voted one of the best employers in Brazil.

But in 2015 the arrest of its chief executive, Marcelo Odebrecht, shattered the firm's image.

Initially he denied all accusations of corrupt links to politicians, but two years later a plea bargain deal saw him come forward with allegations that are still rocking Latin American politics.

Mr Lozoya was also one of the closest advisers to former President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is not implicated in the scandal. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s autos target US market
Vietnam’s autos target US market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 