Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables

 
 
25/06/2020    12:35 GMT+7

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

Le Thi Thoa,  senior officer of the Climate Protection through Sustainable Bioenergy Markets in Vietnam project under the GIZ Energy Support Programme, points out barriers for the sector and how GIZ provides support to meet its ambitious plan for biomass power in Vietnam.

1495p11 encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
Le Thi Thoa, senior officer of the Climate Protection through Sustainable Bioenergy Markets in Vietnam project under the GIZ Energy Support Programme.

What is the current development status of biomass energy in Vietnam?

As an agricultural country with favourable geographical conditions, Vietnam has a great potential for biomass which can be exploited for energy production. Biomass resources in the country include firewood, rice husks, coffee husks, straw, and bagasse. Though the potential is huge, only 350 gigawatt hours was produced from bagasse in 2019.

According to the revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP7) and Renewable Energy Development Strategy, Vietnam aims to raise the share of biomass energy in electricity production to 2.1 per cent by 2030 and 8.1 per cent by 2050. The revised PDP7 also sets the goal for biomass electricity production of 1,200MW and 3,000MW in 2025 and 2030.

In order to encourage biomass electricity projects to generate electricity from bagasse from sugar production for self-consumption and for the national power grid (if available), in 2014, the government issued a feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass electricity projects. However, the tariff was not attractive enough to investors. Vietnam’s sugar industry development plan until 2020 with a vision to 2030 targeted the utilisation of the by-products of the sugarcane industry for electricity generation so as to raise the value added to the sugarcane industry’s value chain, and improve the efficiency of the industry’s production, business and competitive capacity.

To realise this, many sugar-producing firms have separated their electricity production from sugar production and made additional investment in new steam boilers to enhance the efficiency of bagasse-fired electricity production. According to a report by the National Load Dispatch Centre under Electricity of Vietnam, only 175MW of biomass electricity generated by three sugarcane factories were feeding in through 2019. Thus, biomass electricity has only achieved about 26.5 per cent of the 2020 goal.

What barriers do you see for biomass energy, including bagasse, as only a quarter of the 2020 target has been achieved?

To promote the development of biomass electricity projects, the revision of the FiT was necessary in accordance with Decision No.24/2014/QD-TTg on a support mechanism for biomass power projects.

Item 1, Article 14 of Decision 24 stipulated a 5.8 US cents per kilowatt hour FiT for bagasse-fired co-generation heat power projects. In 2014, in the calculation for bagasse-fired co-generation power projects, bagasse was considered a “redundant” material from sugarcane factories, while sugarcane factories were not required to develop their infrastructure for sugarcane production, or to buy bagasse as they could use it from sugarcane production itself. On the other hand, since their establishment, sugar-producing companies considered sugar their flagship. Therefore, these companies have invested in suitable machines to ensure their sugar products would meet market demand.

In order to achieve the goals set by Vietnam’s sugar industry development plan until 2020 with a vision to 2030 and the revised PDP7, it was important to adjust the FiT for biomass electricity to attract investors. The prime minister had issued Decision No.08/2020/QD-TTg dated March 5 amending and supplementing several articles of 2014’s Decision 24. The current FiT for co-generated biomass electricity sits at 7.03 US cents per kWh and 8.47 US cents for other types of biomass electricity.

The revised decision, which took effect on April 25, will increase the FiT for biomass power projects. How would you evaluate these changes?

 

This is a positive signal for biomass energy development in Vietnam. The calculation of the revised rate is based on the levelised cost of energy, investment cost, operation cost, and financial cost. The newly-issued tariff was calculated to ensure proper profit for investors, promote biomass energy development, and ensure affordability.

The revised FiT is expected to be an incentive for sugar-producing companies to develop and expand their bagasse-fired co-generation power projects. The electricity generated by biomass plants during the rainy season will be an additional resource helping to dispel power shortages, which may lead to the mobilisation of oil-fired and gas-fired power at high prices for ensuring the national energy security.

Besides the FiT, what barriers do you see left for Vietnam’s ambitious plan for biomass power?

After Decision 08, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoIT) should review, adjust, and write new circulars to regulate the development of biomass energy projects and their power purchase agreements to better instruct biomass energy investors. Besides, the success of a biomass energy project riles on biomass inputs. Therefore, the government should have a clear strategy and direction for the sugar sector, which is in line with the provinces’ socio-economic development. It should also build focused supply areas and apply state-of-the-art technologies so the plants can gain high yields, quality, and efficiency.

GIZ has been also working with the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority of the MoIT to implement the Climate Protection through Sustainable Bioenergy Markets in Vietnam project. What results have been achieved so far?

Working in Vietnam since 2009, the MOIT/GIZ Energy Support Programme has implemented several projects to support the government in developing renewable energy, including biomass. Among the achievements, GIZ has supported five sugar companies to prepare feasibility/pre-feasibility study; developed biomass energy project development guidelines; analysed the potential co-generation project from bagasse and wood residues; planned on biomass power development in the Mekong Delta provinces; and studied on the FiT mechanism for solid biomass generation. These results are the prerequisite for our current implementation of the Climate Protection through Sustainable Bioenergy Markets in Vietnam and the EU-Vietnam Energy Facility initiatives.

Does GIZ have any further plans to support biomass energy in Vietnam?

Via the Climate Protection through Sustainable Bioenergy Markets in Vietnam project, part of the International Climate Initiative and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, as well as the EU-Vietnam Energy Facility which is co-financed by the EU and Germany, GIZ continues to deploy activities to improve the preconditions for sustainable use of biomass for electricity and heat generation in the country.

Key activities include supporting regulatory adjustments to planning and licensing biomass energy projects; improving the private sector’s capacity to develop biomass ventures and enhance financial institutions’ capacities to finance such ventures; and facilitating technological co-operation between Vietnamese and international enterprises, research institutions, and universities on the use of biomass for electricity and heat generation. VIR

Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential

Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential

A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, 

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

 
 

Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam will, for the first time, apply revenue risk allocation for public-private partnership initiatives from early 2021, but the application will be restricted to certain projects to ensure bankability.

Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reached new heights in renewable development over the years thanks to feed-in tariffs, however, it now faces challenges in spurring on clean energy for sustainable development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam ICTComm 2020 slated for September

Thai billionaires experiencing tough days in Vietnam
Thai billionaires experiencing tough days in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The completion of M&A deals with Thai investors has been followed by a succession of tough days in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead
Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.

National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite massive difficulties hitting the economy, the National Assembly has decided not to adjust socio-economic goals for 2020, especially the growth rate, saying efforts would be made to attempt to realise them.

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

More food products have been bought online since the COVID-19 outbreak, online sellers have said.

Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Because of unprecedented difficulties, Thailand may be outstripped by Vietnam in rice exports this year, but this may only be for the short term.

Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Under the management of Masan, hundreds of VinMart+ convenience stores will be closed this year.

Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

With its long coastline, Vietnam has immense potential to develop its maritime economy. However, a multitude of issues related to pollution and waste need careful handling.

Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

