Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:22:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future

 
 
25/03/2020    16:04 GMT+7

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

As HCM City authorities have asked all bars, discotheques, karaoke and massage shops to close their doors until March 31 to help preventthe spread of coronavirus, thousands of workers in business fields have become very worried.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future


Nguyen Thi N, a worker at akaraoke shop on Suong Nguyet Anh street in district 1, said many workers will become redundant.

“We live on tips from customers, and we don’t have fixed monthly salary. Now as the shop has to close, we won’t have income and we still have to pay for rent and daily food,” she complained.

Nguyen Xuan Ngoc, a tour guide at Aussie Travel, said he has had only two tours, to Thailand and Hanoi, so far this year. As he has been sitting idle for a couple of weeks, his income is just 1/10 of that of the same period last year.

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

“Many tour guides have to shift to other business – selling seafood, specialty food and face masks,” he said, adding that fixed salaries are low and tour guides live on tips and income from other sources.

 


However, Ngoc still feels lucky as he is a permanent worker of Aussie Travel and has monthly pay. His colleagues from other firms don’t have income these days as tours have been cut.

A tour guide who asked to be anonymous said that before the epidemic outbreak travel firms had designed many outbound tours, including tours to Japan to enjoy the sakura season and to South Korea to enjoy the cherry season.

To prepare for the tours, travel firms had to spend big money to book air tickets for the whole year.

“So, we understand why the company is in big difficulty now,” he said.

Real estate sale agents have also suffered heavily. Nguyen Thanh Cuong, who has 10 years of experience, said the market has never been thus gloomy, even in the 2008 crisis.

“Because of legal problems and Covid-19, real estate firms cannot open new projects for sale. As a result, sales people have become redundant,” he said, explaining that sales agents live on commissions and don’t receive monthly fixed salary.

Song Long, one of the largest restaurants in Phu Nhuan district, has cut the workforce by 50 percent because of the revenue decrease.

Thuong, manager of Diamond karaoke shop in Binh Tan district, said he wants to re-open after March 31. If not, the shop will go bankrupt and workers will become redundant.

Thanh Lich 

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

VN should use unemployment insurance fund to train labourers

VN should use unemployment insurance fund to train labourers

Vietnam should use part of its sizeable VND67 trillion (US$2.9 billion) unemployment insurance fund to train workers in professional skills.

 
 

Other News

.
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, more people are buying things online or using shopping serviced.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed and promulgated Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 