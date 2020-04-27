Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry hinh anh 1

From 2016 to March 2020, 174 enterprises received approval for their equitisation plans. Those enterprises have total value of over 443.1 trillion VND (18.9 billion USD), nearly half of which is state capital.

A further 92 businesses need to be equitised by the end of 2020, but none were able to do so in March.

Regarding divestment, 397 billion VND (16.9 million USD) worth of State stake was sold in March, bringing in 772 billion VND (32.9 million USD) for the State coffer in the first three months of this year.

The finance ministry said a large number of businesses need to implement equitisation and divestment in 2020.

 

Besides, the impact of COVID-19 has made the stock market decline and delayed business production, seriously affecting the domestic and global economies.

To realize the target for 2016-2020, the ministry suggested improvements to institutional and legal frameworks on the management and operation of State enterprises./.

.
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

. Latest news

