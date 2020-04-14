Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS

 
 
14/04/2020    19:47 GMT+7

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Viet Nam-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sold a net value of US$41 million worht of Vietnamese shares in the first quarter of 2020. — Photo bizlive.vn

The figure accounts for 3.7 per cent of total net sell value made by foreign investors across emerging and frontier markets in the region, the Ha Noi-based brokerage said in a report.

The net ETF outflow from Viet Nam ranked fourth out of five markets with the value of $41 million. The four other markets are the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

But the percentage of ETF flow over foreign traded value in Viet Nam was 10.3 per cent, the highest among five markets.

“This could be due to the fact that ETFs are a favoured investment product in Viet Nam, with the value of funds pouring into Viet Nam from the first quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2019 over market capitalisation being at the top of the region (0.55 per cent),” VNDS said.

 

According to VNDS, total ETF inflow in the 2017-19 period in Viet Nam reached $540 million, the highest among five ASEAN markets. The region’s total value was $1.58 billion.

But the Vietnamese market capitalisation was only $97.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 – the lowest among five markets and far behind the four others.

In the first quarter of 2020, Viet Nam-focused ETFs – VN30 ETF, VNM ETF, FTSE ETF and Premia VN ETF – withdrew a total of $47.4 million from the domestic market, VNDS said.

In the first three month period, net asset value of Viet Nam-focused foreign ETFs had “a sharp average decline of 29 per cent year-to-date amid market turmoil” as the market went through a rough time amid the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy.

Foreign ETFs managed a total of $373 million worth of assets as of April 6, 2020, comprising mainly blue-chip stocks such as conglomerate Vingroup (VIC), dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM) and residential property developer Vinhomes (VHM). — VNS

 
 

.
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

. Latest news

