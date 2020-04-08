Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 19:58:55 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19

 
 
08/04/2020    18:55 GMT+7

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

The Business Climate Index reached the lowest point to date in the first quarter of 2020.

BCI is a regular barometer of how European business leaders see the trade and investment environment in Viet Nam and the prospects of their own enterprises.

Following similar trends around the world, where the impacts of COVID-19 have hit international trade and investment, the EuroCham BCI plunged to its lowest-ever score of 26 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. That represents a fall of 51 points from the 77 per cent recorded in late 2019.

Over 90 per cent of business leaders said that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their enterprise, with more than half reporting a ‘significant’ negative impact. Meanwhile, almost 80 per cent said that their business had incurred higher costs from measures taken to protect their workers and prevent the spread of the virus.

Despite the negative financial impact of COVID-19, European companies are taking important measures to protect both the health and the livelihoods of their workforce. About 80 per cent business leaders are confident that they will be able to retain at least 70 per cent of their staff over the next quarter. Meanwhile, 80 per cent have asked their staff to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus.

EuroCham members also welcomed Government measures introduced in Directive 11 to support businesses during the pandemic. A deferral of tax and land rent was the most popular provision, with a suspension of social insurance contributions coming a close second.

The chamber also asked European business leaders what other measures would be most helpful for their enterprises, and around three-quarters said a deferral of other taxes such as corporate income tax, personal income tax, value-added tax and special consumption tax would be the most welcome support for their companies.

 

EuroCham Chairman Nicolas Audier said this data shows that COVID-19 is having a deep and serious impact on European business in Viet Nam.

“However, it is important to remember that this is a global pandemic, and enterprises around the world are suffering from the impacts of this crisis. There is also no doubt that, without the swift and decisive actions of the Government, the situation here could have been much worse. For this reason, our members welcome the measures announced so far, which will provide a lifeline to companies and their workers during this difficult time,” Nicolas Audier said.

He said COVID-19 is a fast-moving health crisis, and it is creating unprecedented challenges for businesses of all shapes and sizes and in all sectors and industries. Therefore, further actions could soon be required to help both domestic and foreign enterprises weather this storm and get back to business as usual as soon as possible.

“EuroCham is committed to Viet Nam’s long-term economic growth, and our members remain available to share their insights and recommendations to help minimise the disruption of COVID-19 on business operations and – above all – to protect the health and wellbeing of people in Viet Nam,” he added. — VNS

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement offer significant business opportunities for European enterprises, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

 
 

Other News

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can access low-interest credit packages?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

Novaland attractive to foreign investors, why?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Novaland Group, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, received the second disbursement of US$101 million from the international syndicated loan worth $250 million in late March 2020. 

Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

