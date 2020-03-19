Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:16:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

 
 
20/03/2020    00:25 GMT+7

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms hinh anh 1

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses 

When the deal comes into effect, it would open the door wide to EU logistics service providers to enter Vietnam, and provide protection for them.

Meanwhile, the domestic logistics firms have limited competitive capacity.

However, economists said increasing competition will force the domestic firms to reform and enhance their capacity.

Greater competition in the logistic sector would also allow the manufacturing and processing industries to access better logistics services at more reasonable costs, thus cutting production costs and increasing price competitiveness of made-in-Vietnam goods, especially those destined for exports, said Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s World Trade Organisation Integration Centre.

Under the EVFTA, Vietnam will open the market for EU investors in terms of aviation, land, railway, sea, inland waterway transport and some supporting services of transport.

 

The country also commits to providing equal treatment to EU investors and service providers.

Logistics costs in Vietnam at present account for 20-25 percent of the country’s annual GDP, specifically 12 percent of the cost of aquatic products, 23 percent for wooden furniture, 29 percent for vegetables, and 30 percent for rice, much higher than that in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Trang said to take advantage of the opportunities and cope with the challenges from the EVFTA, businesses need to understand clearly the commitments under the deal so as to identify threats, thus building plans to improve their service quality and professionalism.

Besides applying the latest technologies to increase information connection, logistics firms should improve human resources training and make use of cooperation opportunities with European investors.

Businesses should also find appropriate channels to expand their linkages with other logistics service providers such as shipping lines, commercial and insurance agents, while actively joining the formulation of the State's policies on management of logistics activities and related ones such as customs, industry and trade.

Vietnam ranked 39th out of 160 countries in the World Bank’s 2018 Logistics Performance Index, a big jump from two years earlier when it was 64th. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is aiming to raise Vietnam’s ranking by five to 10 places by 2025./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 