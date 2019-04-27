EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years.

browser not support iframe.

For Vietnam, tariff eliminations will benefit key export industries, including agricultural products such as rice, seafood, and coffee, among others. Localities with key export items are now confident of tapping into the opportunities.

This is one of the five material zones in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang that meet Global GAP standards.

This plantation is among the material zones in Tien Giang that meet standards and are certified to enter demanding markets such as the EU, the US, and Japan.

Localities have also been preparing to make use of the opportunities from the EVFTA. Large fruit granaries in Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, and Soc Trang in the Delta were first formed five to 10 years ago.

Tens of thousands of hectares of fruit granaries in the four provinces now meet standards.

Analysts have said that the EU has the most stringent technical barriers in the world, especially for agricultural products. Vietnam’s farm produce, however, is able to overcome the challenges in entering the market, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development maintains.

Vietnam is the EU’s largest exporter in ASEAN. The EVFTA coming into effect will create the conditions necessary for the country’s agro-fishery-aquaculture exports to access the 500-million strong market./. VNA