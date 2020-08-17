Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 16:27:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Experts make different predictions on market trend

17/08/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

Experts make different predictions on market trend

The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock exchange (HoSE) lost 0.50 percent to end the August 14 session at 850.74 points.

The index had gained 1.1 percent last week.

An average of 278.3 million shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth 4.6 trillion VND (199 million USD).

“The VN-Index is forecast to face correction pressure during early trading sessions next week. The index will receive support from 840 points,” said Tran Xuan Bach, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co.

“Overall, we maintain our expectation that the index will soon break the upward resistance of 858-860 points and head toward the strong resistance of 878-883 points in the short term,” he said.

“The market may fluctuate considerably next week with the maturity of August futures contracts. Besides, the review sessions of funds bench-marking MSCI Frontier Market Index will take place during the last weeks of August and possibly trigger wild fluctuations for blue-chip indices of their baskets,” Bach said.

According to Viet Dragon Securities Company, during August 14’s trading session, indices rose at the beginning but could not keep their pace due to large profit-taking pressure.

This showed that market could still correct and had yet to reach the balance. Investors should not rush to participate in the market to preserve accounts, the company said.

Ngo Quoc Hung, senior analyst at MB Securities Co's market strategy department, said that from now until the end of this year, the stock market was still heavily dependent on the unpredictable developments of external elements such as the COVID-19 pandemic, US-China trade tensions and the US presidential election in November.

“With so many uncertain variables, it is too early to forecast a long-term recovery period for the market. Instead of making predictions, investors should prepare for different scenarios to respond in accordance with market developments,” he said.

 

Foreign traders continued their selling. On the HoSE, foreign investors net sold 208 billion VND on August 14, up 61 percent compared to the net selling value in the previous session. They have been net sellers for six consecutive sessions on HoSE with a total value of up to 832 billion VND.

According to BIDV Securities Company, local investors should keep a close watch on the net selling activities of foreign investors.

If this net selling trend continues with high volume while the global market experiences negative movements, the market will face significant pressure in the short run, it said.

Last week, the oil and gas sector posted highest gains of 4.4 percent, with notable gainers of PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PV Oil), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Co (PVD) and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX).

Consumer service sector also outperformed with an increase of 3.2 percent. Banking sector rose by 2.4 percent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index lost 0.54 percent to end August 14’s session at 116.23 points.

The northern market index had gained 3.06 percent last week.

An average of 76.5 million shares were traded on the northern exchange during each session last week, worth 1.2 trillion VND./.VNS

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

 
 

Other News

.
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite several industries being hard hit by the negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector is anticipated to enjoy a rebound thanks to export opportunities brought about by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Steel sector seeks entry into EU market

McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The newest report by global consultancy McKinsey & Co. has just highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts of intensifying climate hazards for Asian countries, including Vietnam, 

Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The lobby of a hotel on Hang Be Street in the heart of Hanoi that used to be full of tourists is now filled with furniture.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers
Two electricity options offered for household consumers
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Trade ministry proposes same price for power consumption

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 