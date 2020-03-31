Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed

 
 
01/04/2020    09:02 GMT+7

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

Dien Quang Hiep, chair of the Binh Duong Woodwork Processing Association, said Vietnamese enterprises in the industry are facing big difficulties in exporting products due to the epidemic.

In the US and Europe, many shopping malls have announced temporary closure or reduced opening hours. People have been to'd or recommended to stay at home, which has led to a sharp decrease in demand.

“As people stay at home to avoid the epidemic, there are no buyers,” Hiep said.

“In Vietnam, the domestic demand is modest as the living standards remain low,” he explained why wooden furniture manufacturers cannot rely on the domestic market.

Affirming that the woodwork industry is slowing down, Hiep said enterprises have to manage to survive the current moment. He called on the government to support enterprises with credit and tax policies.

 


“Enterprises are now in a hibernation period and they need support from the government to go through the period before they resume operation,” he said.

Chair of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (Hawa) Pham Xuan Hong also said it is now a very difficult time for textile and garment companies.

Their partners from the US and EU have issued notices of suspending, delaying or canceling imports from Vietnam.

The problem of Vietnam’s textile and garment companies no longer lies in the lack of materials as supply sources from China have resumed, but there is an inability to export.

The enterprises have spent big money to import fabric and materials to implement OEM/FOB orders. As they cannot export products, they don’t know when they can get the money back, while they have to pay bank loan interest and pay workers.

Pham Tat Thang, a senior researcher at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), confirmed that Covid-19 has had very significant impact on Vietnam’s exports.

He said the order cancellations from European and American importers is expected as the demand in the markets has decreased because people have cut their spending.

According to Thang, it is difficult to find other markets for unsold products now, so enterprises should consider storing the products and wait for opportunities.

At MOIT’s meeting on March 20, Ta Hoang Linh, director of the Europe-America Market Department, said the US Embassy said the country was not applying any measure to prevent its enterprises from accessing Vietnamese goods.

The EU delegation in Vietnam has also said the same, although EU countries have closed their borders.

Mai Lan 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

