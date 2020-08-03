Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak

05/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

Hoang Tien, co-founder and CEO of Coffee Bike, said the social distancing days in April "gave me precious lessons. But I really don’t want to learn the lessons again".

Owners of restaurants, eatery shops and coffee houses have expressed pessimism about business performance in the remaining months of the year as new Covid-19 cases have been discovered recently.

“We have to begin a new battle for survival,” Tien said. “The people who survived the outbreak earlier this year had just resumed normal operation for two months when the new cases were reported.”

According to Tien, revenue of eat-in shops has decreased by 15-20 percent, while sales from take-away sales have increased rapidly. And the number of franchised shops has also increased.

 


“I think people have tightened their purse strings and become hesitant to go to crowded locations,” he explained.

A representative of 89’s Presso, a beverage and snack shop in district 1, HCM City, said the chain had resumed 50 percent of its operation and now has to prepare for another lockdown.

Hoang Tung, CEO of Pizza Home, said the food and beverage sector may face another crisis. However, he still can see two positive things.

First, the purchasing power is still good, and government agencies have been doing well in fighting against the pandemic. When the last social distancing campaign finished, the economy recovered fairly quickly.

Second, a crisis creates ‘purging’, i.e. weak businesses are eliminated. The businesses that survive the crisis are strong. As they have successfully coped with difficulties, they will be able to do this the next time.

The Prime Minister has not announced a new social distancing campaign, but food and beverage shops are preparing for it.

Tung said he has applied the ‘three-step cut-reduction-increase principle’, i.e. cutting ineffective sale points, reducing production costs and retail premises rent, and increasing sales via apps.

“We have experience doing business in lockdown conditions. Everything has been prepared and the business model has been optimized,” he said, adding that he has prepared materials to ensure stable prices.

Nam Khuat from Kin Đee - Thai Gastropub said if social distancing is once again applied, he will renegotiate with landlords to cut the rent, reduce working hours of full-time workers, and switch to take-away with new menus.

Le Ha 

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

