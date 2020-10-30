Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 08:10:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money

01/11/2020    07:00 GMT+7

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

Minh Phu Seafood (MPC) has fixed the right to receive dividends in cash, VND1,500 per share. With nearly 200 million shares in circulation, the total amount of money Minh Phu will have to pay for dividends is VND300 billion. The money will be paid on November 26.

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money

Chu Thi Binh and his husband Le Van Quang

President of Minh Phu Group Chu Thi Binh and her husband, Le Van Quang, and their family members are holding 87 million MPC shares and will receive VND130 billion in dividends.

Binh is now the biggest individual shareholder of Minh Phu, holding 35 million shares, or 17.5 percent of the company’s total shares. Meanwhile, Quang, the general director, is holding 32 million shares, or 16 percent.

Their children hold 11.7 million MPC shares.

Meanwhile, Long Phung Investment, where Quang and Binh hold 90 percent of shares, is holding 8.2 million MPC shares.

VND300 billion for dividends is be a relatively high figure, but it is still modest compared with the dividends paid in previous years and with the initial plan.

In 2018, MPC shareholders received VND7,000 in cash per share (70 percent). In 2019, it initially planned to pay 50 percent in cash, but later lowered the proportion to 15 percent, retaining profits to ensure the cash flow in the context of the epidemic.

 

Minh Phu seafood is the biggest shrimp production company in terms of revenue.

It is an international lawsuit in the context of the US tightening the control over imports. CBP stated it has evidence of a legal violation by MSeafood, a subsidiary of Minh Phu Seafood. The company has been suspected of mixing imports from India with Vietnam’s shrimp to avoid anti-dumping duties.

CBP said that Minh Phu imported shrimp from India and used the shrimp during the processing of frozen shrimp at their production workshops.

The allegation is that frozen shrimp from India were "minimally processed" in Vietnam and sold to the US through Mseafood as a Vietnamese product.

According to the Shrimp Alliance, the US DOC began imposing anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp from Vietnam, India and other countries in 2005, but in July 2016, Minh Phu was excluded from the list of companies. Meanwhile, India is still bearing the tax rate of 10.17 percent.

Many listed companies are paying high dividends despite the pandemic. Binh Minh Plastics has advanced VND232 billion for cash dividends for the first phase in 2020, while Quang Nghia Sugar is paying VND530 billion. 

M. Ha

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 