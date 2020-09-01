Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 09:32:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports

03/09/2020    07:24 GMT+7

Northern farmers have been advised to increase the winter crop growing area and increase exports to China, in anticipation of a farm produce shortage there caused by severe floods.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the winter crop production in northern provinces has favorable conditions. In many localities, farmers consider the winter crop as the major production crop of the year.

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports



The mid-year crop is expected to be harvested 5-7 days earlier compared with previous years, which will ‘clear’ land soon to prepare for the winter crop.

Meanwhile, conditions are unfavorable in China. The heavy floods and Covid-19 have seriously affected agricultural land and crops. Thus, it is expected that China will have to import farm produce in large quantities to satisfy domestic demand. This is a great opportunity for Vietnam to boost exports to the neighboring market.

MARD decided that the cultivation area in the winter crop would be 430,000-450,000 hectares, an increase of 10-20 percent compared with the winter crop in 2019.

The ministry hopes that the total winter crop output would be 4.6-4.9 million tons and total production value would be VND34-36 trillion dong, or VND75 million per hectare.

Of these, warmth-loving plants such as maize, sweet potato, soybean, peanut and vegetables account for 55 percent, and cold-loving plants 45 percent.

At a conference on reviewing the 2019 winter crop production and the 2020 winter crop in northern provinces, MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said Vietnam has overcome great challenges caused by Covid-19.

The country has reached major goals on food security. All provinces have overcome natural calamities to have bumper crops and good prices compared with 2019.

The country has reached major goals on food security. All provinces have overcome natural calamities to have bumper crops and good prices compared with 2019.

 


Cuong said 31 provinces in the north are blessed with cold winters by nature, which allows cultivation of cold-loving plants. He urged farmers to step up winter crop production.

“The winter crop production duration is short, but it can bring high economic value and plants, less affected by natural disasters, pests and diseases,” Cuong said.

“If the production can be organized well, farmers can earn VND200-300 million per hectare, many times higher than rice production,” he said.

Cuong also mentioned the opportunity to boost consumption in the domestic market and increase exports to China. Floods are attacking 27 provinces and cities there, severely damaging vegetable production.

Northern provinces can increase sales in the domestic market because there are no Chinese products of the same kind competing with domestic products. Meanwhile, the shortage in China will force the country to increase imports from Vietnam.

However, he asked localities to carefully choose the crops to cultivate in order to avoid an oversupply. 

Bao An 

EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce

EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

 
 

Other News

.
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

FDI a major driving force in VN's development
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 