Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 12:46:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe

04/11/2020    11:30 GMT+7

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

And she was shocked by the results: her number of followers increased by 70 times, and the number of orders by 15 times, and revenue by 14 times.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe

Livestreaming to sell goods on marketplaces began developing in 2019. After the pandemic broke out, it became a growing tendency.

In Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province, the homeland of litchis, farmers tried this effective selling method. Because of Covid-19, Chinese merchants could not visit to collect litchis last harvesting season. In such conditions, selling litchis online was a solution.

E-commerce has become increasingly common among urban traders in the last three years. However, it remained unfamiliar to rural people but they now have discovered benefits from this business mode.

Thanks to livestreaming, Chinese merchants at home in China could see litchis, assess litchi quality, and make deals. The scenes of farmers scanning bunches of litchis with smartphones and talking to foreign partners have become common.

More recently, in the ‘Ngay cua lang dua Ben Tre online’ (Day of Ben Tre Coconut Village) program, nearly 2,000 products were sold within one hour of live-streaming, which attracted 10,000 viewers.

There are no official statistics about the number of farmers using livestreaming as a tool for selling products, but it has become increasingly popular. Livestreams on social networking or e-commerce platforms in Vietnam are attracting hundreds of thousands of views a day.

 

Nguyen Thanh Hung, chair of the Vietnam E-commerce Association, said the recovery period after the pandemic was the right time for the online business season.

Many marketplaces have welcomed farmers who have brought their products there to sell online. Vietnam Post has a postmart website reserved for farm produce trading. Thai Nguyen tea, Hung Yen longan, Seng Cu (Yen Bai) rice, Phu Quoc fish sauce, Lao Cai honey and Muong Khuong chili sauce are available there.

When it started in the Vietnamese market, online marketplace Shopee said that the ratio of urban and rural markets would be 50-50. It often organizes training courses to support merchants in rural areas to sell their products.

Meanwhile, Lazada provides support customers to open booths, offers free lifetime commissions, and organizes free online sales training. And Tiki has tried to bring farm produce and fresh food to the market place. 

Thu Ky

Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association

Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association

Vietnam’s e-Commerce growth reached 32 percent last year and averaged about 30 percent annually since 2016, according to a report by the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM).

E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector

E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector

In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business

 
 

Other News

.
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Export revenue rises 4.7% in ten months despite COVID-19

Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy was forecast to expand from 1.6% to 2.8% in 2020, according to updated reports of international organizations.

Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

A host of measures have been suggested for the agriculture sector to reach the target of $40 billion in export revenue this year, given the impact of COVID-19 and now natural disasters.

Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 