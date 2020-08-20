Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 10:11:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield

21/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

Nguyen Minh Hang in Hanoi receives many ads about discounts for food ordering services every day. With five apps installed on her smartphone, tens of offers come every week.

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield



The online food ordering market remains young, but the competition is stiff. The appearance of new players has triggered a cutthroat race over the last year.

According to Statista, a market analysis firm, the food delivery market in 2018 had value of $148 million and grows 28.5 percent per annum. It was estimated that the revenue of the market reached $207 million in 2019.

About 7 million people use food ordering services, an increase of 2 million compared with the last year.

Considered the ‘pioneer’ in the market, the firm Now, which began delivering food in 2014 gained initial success as the only service provider. In mid-2017, Foody’s CEO revealed that Now had nearly 10,000 orders each day.

However, with the appearance of Grab, the monopoly of Now no longer exists and the food ordering market has exploded.

In June 2018, Grab officially launched GrabFood, jumping into the food delivery market. And it has been expanding very rapidly , now providing services in Hanoi, Da Nang and 15 cities/provinces just seven months since its official launch.

According to Statista, a market analysis firm, the food delivery market in 2018 had value of $148 million and grows 28.5 percent per annum. It was estimated that the revenue of the market reached $207 million in 2019. 

Go-Viet also proves to be a rival. It introduced Go-Food, a food ordering service, soon after launching the e-hailing service and has been running a lot of advertisement and promotion campaigns to attract users.

 

It recently decided to use a singer with a high number of fans in Vietnam as the brand ambassador.


From a food searching app, in late 2017, Nguyen Hoang Trung and his co-workers developed Lozi into an e-commerce site and launched the Loship platform, which delivers food to customers.

The food delivery race became more competitive when Baemin, the food delivery app belonging to the South Korean unicorn Woowa Brothers announced business expansion into Hanoi after one year in HCM City.

In Vietnam, Woowa Brothers bought Vietnammm in 2019. And prior to that, Vietnammm bought Foodpanda Vietnam, which belonged to Rocket Internet.

Most recently, Shopee, an e-commerce firm, joined hands with Now, which is believed to directly compete with Grab.

While Now offers a wide range of dishes, utilizing resources from Foody platform, GrabFood launched the program ‘Mon doc quan quen’ (original dishes with one familiar shop) under which it cooperates with restaurants to create original dishes. Grab has 12 favorite restaurant brands on its platform. 

Thu Ky

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

 
 

Other News

.
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 