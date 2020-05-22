Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/05/2020 22:09:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach

 
 
24/05/2020    16:31 GMT+7

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

fate of five of 12 loss making projects uncertain with epc contractors out of reach
The fate of five of the 12 loss-making projects remains hanging in the balance

According to the latest report of the government about the 12 loss-making projects of the industry and trade sector, the common point in these disputes at five of the above projects is the presence of a Chinese contractor. The projects are Ninh Binh fertiliser plant, Ha Bac fertiliser plant, DAP 2 Lao Cai fertiliser plant, Dung Quat Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., and Phase II of the expansion project of Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Complex.

In general, Chinese contractors are known for bidding low to win contracts, then asking for more, citing unexpected cost overruns. Most Chinese-contracted projects are completed behind schedule, amassing further costs.

The investors and contractors negotiated with each other to deal with disputes but failed. Thus, the government’s report mentioned two solutions for these projects. The first solution is taking the disputes to the court or international arbitration.

However, the government mentioned that the consultant teams for the investors of these five projects, especially the three projects under the management of Vinachem, opined that it would not be feasible to take Chinese contractors to court as their chances of winning these lawsuits is quite low. In addition, the ensuing expenses as well as compensation for the contractor in case the investors lose would be much higher than the money the two parties are disputing.

 

The second alternative is for the investors to settle the contract in accordance with Circular No.64/2018/TT-BTC in case contractors either refuse to finish the contract or refuse to complete their contractual obligations. Regarding this solution, the government asked the Ministry of Finance to co-operate with the relevant authorities to guide investors in implementing the contract settlement themselves based on the particular circumstances of each project.

The government required the investors to proactively hire consultant teams to restructure the entire EPC contract for each project, and carefully review the disputes.

In addition, the government asked investors to discuss plans inlcuding mediation, litigation, or the termination of the contracts to choose an optimal definitive resolution. VIR

Ha Vy

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 