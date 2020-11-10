Favourable investment climate brings in FDI capital

Dong Nai has been among the leading localities in Vietnam in attracting foreign investment over recent years, with local authorities continuing to innovate and create a favourable investment environment.

Fujitsu Vietnam has been operating at the province’s Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park for more than 25 years. It initially invested nearly 80 million USD upon arriving in Dong Nai, and then expanded production on an ongoing basis. Its total investment capital now stands at nearly 200 million USD.

According to business leaders, Dong Nai boasts a favourable location and industrial parks with developed transport networks and favourable conditions for investors.

At the Long Binh Industrial Park, Koyu & Unitek was the first enterprise in Vietnam to export processed chicken to Japan. The continued support of authorities has been instrumental in its success.

Dong Nai is now home to 32 operating industrial parks and more than 1,500 active FDI projects with total investment capital of nearly 31 billion USD. Foreign-invested enterprises contribute an average of some 11 billion USD to the province’s export turnover each year.

To become a popular destination among investors, Dong Nai has constantly reformed its administrative procedures, fine-tuned its infrastructure, and trained high-quality human resources.

Dong Nai will be home to the much-anticipated Long Thanh International Airport and associated traffic infrastructure within a few years. To put these advantages to best use, it will continue to strengthen reform efforts and create favourable conditions for manufacturing activities while opening more industrial parks and developing infrastructure./.VNA