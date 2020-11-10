Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Favourable investment climate brings in FDI capital

12/11/2020    06:07 GMT+7

Dong Nai has been among the leading localities in Vietnam in attracting foreign investment over recent years, with local authorities continuing to innovate and create a favourable investment environment.

Fujitsu Vietnam has been operating at the province’s Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park for more than 25 years. It initially invested nearly 80 million USD upon arriving in Dong Nai, and then expanded production on an ongoing basis. Its total investment capital now stands at nearly 200 million USD.

According to business leaders, Dong Nai boasts a favourable location and industrial parks with developed transport networks and favourable conditions for investors.

At the Long Binh Industrial Park, Koyu & Unitek was the first enterprise in Vietnam to export processed chicken to Japan. The continued support of authorities has been instrumental in its success.

 

Dong Nai is now home to 32 operating industrial parks and more than 1,500 active FDI projects with total investment capital of nearly 31 billion USD. Foreign-invested enterprises contribute an average of some 11 billion USD to the province’s export turnover each year.

To become a popular destination among investors, Dong Nai has constantly reformed its administrative procedures, fine-tuned its infrastructure, and trained high-quality human resources.

Dong Nai will be home to the much-anticipated Long Thanh International Airport and associated traffic infrastructure within a few years. To put these advantages to best use, it will continue to strengthen reform efforts and create favourable conditions for manufacturing activities while opening more industrial parks and developing infrastructure./.VNA

 
 

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 11
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam customs revenue down by nearly 15% in Jan-Oct

Consumers in Asia-Pacific to benefit most from industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Shifting businesses and enterprises into an intelligent and connected virtual space is no longer an option but a necessity to survive, primarily due to the added pressure brought about by the pandemic, a study by Deloitte said.

Vietnam should have law on supporting industry: VCCI chairman
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to have a law on the supporting industry to aid its development, according to the chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

MoIT carries out solutions to boost domestic market growth
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will promote domestic market consumption to contribute partly to enhancing socio-economic development.

Vietnam prepares to cope with trade remedies by importing countries
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The increase in Vietnam’s exports in recent years may prompt import countries to activate trade remedies against Vietnam’s products.

Retailers shift to online platforms to boost sales
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced retailers to shift from traditional sales to online sales to adapt to the new circumstances.

Eight border economic zones prioritized to receive investments
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is planning to name a list of eight border economic zones on priority for investment in 2021-2025, or one zone lower than the 2016-2020 period.

Shocking smuggling case: 51kg of gold carried across border to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

As gold prices in Vietnam are higher than international prices, smugglers are trying every possible way to slip gold into Vietnam to seek profits.

Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has tremendous opportunities to attract foreign investment as global companies are seeking for a destination promising continuity, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said.

Marketplaces get ready for year-end sale season
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Black Friday, Singles Day and Christmas are the time for e-commerce platforms to make big money.

Remittances to fall for first time in 11 years
BUSINESSicon  11/11/2020 

Remittances to Vietnam are set to fall for the first time since 2009 to $15.7 billion this year over Covid-19 impacts.

Banks need to be cautious of bad debts
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

The financial statements of the third quarter of this year of commercial banks showed that more than two-thirds of banks posted fairly high growth in their profits amid the context that the economy was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Cash finds its way to stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Margin rates offered by securities companies have been steadily lower since the beginning of the year. They have even declined faster than the rates of bank loans, a trend reinforced by foreign securities players.

Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam is taking a number of actions to accelerate digital transformation to adapt to the global health crisis and to develop in the new normal.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Korean enterprises satisfied with Vietnamese entry process: survey

GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

