Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 17:53:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

FDI into electronics should promote local companies

 
 
20/06/2020    16:47 GMT+7

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Telecommunications equipment manufactured at VNPT Technology. The foreign direct investment into electronics should aim to promote local companies and enable them to engage in the global value chain. — nhandan.com.vn

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into electronics should aim to promote local companies and enable them to engage in the global value chain, industry insiders have said.

Truong Thi Chi Binh, Deputy President of the Viet Nam Association of Supporting Industries, said the FDI wave into Viet Nam had brought significant opportunities for domestic producers to participate in FDI companies’ supply chains.

However, the fact was that most domestic companies were of small scale and poor capacity and few could meet the requirements of big corporations, Binh said. The production cost of electronic components of Viet Nam was often higher than in China and Thailand.

Binh said a large number of FDI investors came to Viet Nam to enjoy preferential policies in investment attraction and from free trade agreements, adding that the supporting industry in general and the electronics industry in particular struggled to take advantage of opportunities from FDI inflow.

Do Thi Thuy Huong from the Viet Nam Electronic Industries Association said electronic industry development required a huge investment in technology and high-quality labour.

Huong said training programmes at schools and universities were not suitable and remained more theoretical than practical and used mostly outdated machines.

Luu Hai Minh, chairman of Nhat Hai New Technology Joint Stock Company, said firms were still facing difficulties in accessing support policies from the Government. He said companies needed capital to invest in developing new technologies.

The electronic industry of Viet Nam is heavily dependent on FDI.

With an average annual growth rate of 50 per cent in 2010-18, the electronic industry’s exports reached US$84 billion in 2018, making Viet Nam the 12th biggest exporters of electronic products in the worth and 3rd in ASEAN. However, the FDI sector accounted for some 95 per cent of the country’s export revenue.

 

Nguyen Dinh Hung, chairman of EDX Corporation Group, said technology transfer and environmental protection should be important factors in attracting FDI.

According to Binh, the Government should have a new approach in negotiating supply with multinational companies. Detailed plans to develop supporting industries should also be built with incentive policies for investments in technologies, she said.

For the long term, Binh said FDI inflow must promote the development of local producers and enable them to engage in global value chains.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has founded a working group in charge of attracting foreign investment in the context of the global production shift away from China spurred by the trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will work with multinational and hi-tech corporations and those who lead the value chains for investment co-operation.

However, Viet Nam will be selective in attracting FDI with a focus on big multinational corporations and those with modern and environmentally-friendly technology.

According to the Viet Nam Foreign Investment Agency, FDI in the first five months of this year totalled $13.9 billion, down 17 per cent against the same period last year due to the impacts of the pandemic. Disbursed capital also fell by 8.2 per cent to $6.7 billion.

Viet Nam has so far attracted $376.6 billion in FDI with a disbursement rate of 58 per cent. The processing and manufacturing industry attracted more than 58 per cent of the total FDI into the country. — VNS

Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN

Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN

While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

Vietnam is the second country in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, that has signed an FTA with the EU.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.

Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam should take stronger measures related to origin of goods and products to avoid risks of lawsuits or being taken advantage of by other countries to evade US import tariffs.

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has proposed the Government to lend a minimum of VND4 trillion (US$172 million) or maximum of VND12 trillion at the lowest preference interest rate to help the firm overcome serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) passed the revised Law on Enterprises on Wednesday morning in Ha Noi, introducing several important changes to regulations overseeing business activities.

Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

The first batch of 500 live pigs from Thailand arrived at Lao Bao border gate in Quang Tri province on June 17, after a decline in hog prices in Viet Nam.

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

This law version bans the debt collection service.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 