16/04/2020 14:03:33 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19

 
 
16/04/2020    14:00 GMT+7

More people are avoiding the use of bank notes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 7, one day after the 17th COVID-19 patient was discovered in Hanoi, supermarkets were full of buyers.

In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19



When a man opened his wallet to count money to make payment for the goods in two carts, his wife reminded him to make payment with card or via app.

“You’d better not to touch bank notes these days,” she said. The woman was seen wearing a face mask and gloves.

The Chinese central bank has destroyed a large amount of bank notes collected from epidemic-hit areas. The country also conducts ultraviolet disinfection on banknotes. They are isolated for 14 days before being brought into circulation.

In Vietnam, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has requested its local branches and commercial banks to disinfect bank notes and isolate the notes for a certain time before putting them back into the market.

In Vietnam, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has requested its local branches and commercial banks to disinfect bank notes and isolate the notes for a certain time before putting them back into the market.

 


Vietnamese now have many choices for non-cash payment methods, including cards, and other payment apps such as Samsung Pay, VNPay, ZaloPay, ViettelPay and MoMo through smartphones and watches. The apps are contactless as they don’t require signature on invoices.

“The transaction value with MoMo e-wallet has increased sharply after Tet. This is partially because of the increased online purchases and online payments,” said Nguyen Ba Diep, vice president of MoMo.

He said the value of transactions has also increased by 50-100 percent because consumers are buying many things at once.

Pham Nguyen Anh Huy, a lecturer at RMIT University, said online purchases at AeonMall and CoopMart have increased by 3-10 times.

“The epidemic has caused fears, but it has also brought opportunities to create a new payment habit in Vietnam,” he said.

Developing non-cash payments is one of the issues mentioned by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the Instruction No 11 on the tasks and urgent solutions to ease difficulties for enterprises and help them cope with Covid-19.

Under the plan on developing non-cash payments approved by the government, by the end of 2020, the proportion of cash of total payments should not be higher than 10 percent, while 50 percent of individuals and families in large cities should use non-cash payments when shopping.

However, an analyst warned that the habit of using cash for payment won’t change overnight, despite the high risks in Covid-19.

A cashier at Home Farm Shop in Ha Dong district in Hanoi confirmed that most people still make payments in cash.

“As of 7pm today, there were two payments via VNPay and three via cards, while the remaining payments were in cash,” she said.

Thanh Lich 

Investors eye promise of booming fintech market in Vietnam

Investors eye promise of booming fintech market in Vietnam

 In 2019 venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of total fintech investment in the region with HCM City and Hanoi emerging as regional as fintech hubs.

Vietnam's fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.

 
 

.
The Ministry of Transport will put component projects of the North-South Expressway out to bid, Minister Nguyen Van The told the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.

Many rice exporters were left surprised because the export quota of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April ended quickly in just three hours.

Petroleum prices in Vietnam were cut from Monday to the lowest level over the past 11 years.

Many eateries have stopped serving offline and shifted to selling online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online commerce giant said its French distribution centres would close until at least 20 April.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on Wednesday virtually signed a US$42 million agreement to advance Vietnam's economic competitiveness.

Production and revenue of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam are expected to fall at 70 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the results of the latest survey showed.

Explaining the appreciation of the US dollar recently, Nguyen Duc Do from the Finance Academy said that in the current uncertainty, investors have sold their assets and sought shelter in the dollar. 

Digitalising the agricultural sector is an essential requirement in the context of disease and climate change.

Fitch affirms 'BB' ratings on EVN, EVNNPT, PVN; revises outlooks to stable

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.

The Hanoi office market fared relatively well in the first quarter this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Vietnam.

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

Vietnam's foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

