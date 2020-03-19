Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:17:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law

 
 
22/03/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

Anti-dumping regulations are among the important issues that Vietnamese and foreign businesses are interested in. Why is this the case, and what factors are involved in determining whether these regulations are being followed?

firms to adhere to anti dumping law

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law

Anti-dumping is one of the most important measures that domestic and foreign enterprises can take to ensure their rights and interests to competitors exporting identical or similar products.

At the request of domestic enterprises, Vietnam has conducted anti-dumping investigations on many products imported from abroad. However, it is not always the case that Vietnamese enterprises have favourable conditions and get the desired results when using anti-dumping measures against overseas enterprises.

For example, through a directive last year Vietnamese businesses conducted an anti-dumping investigation on some wooden fibreboards and other wood-based materials originating from Thailand and Malaysia, in which ASL Law acted as lawyer for the fibreboard business from those countries. The requesting party was a representative of the domestic manufacturing industry.

In order to draw a final conclusion on whether dumping was involved here, the investigation agency had to consider a lot of factors.

First was assessing the impact of imported goods. Pursuant to Article 3.2 of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Antidumping Agreement, the investigating authority considered whether or not there had been a significant increase in imports or relative to output or consumption in the importing country.

In the case of fibreboard, the review of the proportion of imports from sources indicates that goods from Thailand and Malaysia increasingly take up a larger share. This shows that the impact from imported goods on the domestic industry, if any, mainly comes from those two nations.

Second was the price impact of investigated imported goods. The Article 3.2 provided, “With respect to the price effect of dumped imports, the investigating authority must consider whether there is a significant price difference between the selling price of the dumped imported goods and of similarly manufactured goods in the country, or consider whether the impact of the imported goods under investigation have caused the price pressure at a level or prevent price increases significantly, which should have happened. None of these factors can be decisive”.

Next, economic factors are considered when determining significant losses of a domestic manufacturing industry. Article 3.4 of the agreement explains that the investigating authority must consider the impact of dumped imports on the domestic manufacturing industry and state the factors to be assessed.

Factors and suitable economic indicators are related to the status of the industry, including the decline in actual and potential revenue, profits, output, market share, productivity, rate of return, labour and wages, and much more besides. In addition, the investigating authority may consider other factors and none of them will be decisive.

Last, evaluation is taken of the cause and effect relationship. The investigating agency said that the volume and price of imports from other countries were not the cause of the domestic industry’s losses. There is no basis for the cause of the loss in the domestic industry due to exports or poor labour productivity. Increasing production costs and the supply-demand relationship are the main reasons for the decline in the profits of the domestic manufacturing industry.

On that basis, and going by the Law on Foreign Trade Administration and its guiding documents, the investigation agency recommended the minister of Industry and Trade to issue a decision to terminate the investigation of the case and not take anti-dumping measures. Objectively, this is a great victory for the market in general and partly a victory for foreign enterprises.

Under the provisions of Vietnamese law, what cases will be considered for application of anti-dumping measures? Could you please tell us the provisions relating to anti-dumping?

firms to adhere to anti dumping law

The investigation of the application of anti-dumping measures shall be conducted on the basis of Vietnamese law provisions on trade remedies.

 

These include the Law on Foreign Trade Administration No.05/2017/QH14 dated June 2017; Decree No.10/2018/ND-CP dated January 2018 detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Administration on trade remedies measures; 2017’s Decree No.98/2017/ND-CP on defining the functions, tasks, powers, and organisational structure of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT); Circular No.06/2018/TT-BCT dated April 2018 of the MoIT detailing a number of contents on trade remedies; and the 2017 MoIT Decision No.3752/QD-BCT defining the functions and structure of the ministry’s Department of Trade Defense.

The investigation of the application of anti-dumping measures also complies with the international commitments which Vietnam has signed or acceded to, including the aforementioned WTO Anti-Dumping Agreement, and also the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

Vietnamese businesses can conduct anti-dumping investigations with foreign enterprises if the following conditions are met:

Occupying the majority rate: Clause 1, Article 69 of the Law on Foreign Trade Administration stipulates the following, “Domestic manufacturing industry means a collection of similar goods manufacturers within the territory of Vietnam, or their representatives account for a major proportion of the total output of that industry, that is domestically produced. If a domestic manufacturer directly imports investigated goods or has relationships with exporters or importers of investigated goods, this manufacturer may not be considered a domestic producer”.

Meanwhile clauses 1 and 2, Article 4 of Decree 10 stipulates, “The determination of domestic manufacturing industry shall comply with the provisions of Clause 1, Article 69 of the Law on Foreign Trade Administration”.

It also states, “The volume and quantity of manufactured goods account for at least 50 per cent of the total volume, and the quantity of similar goods or directly competitive goods produced domestically shall be regarded as a major proportion of the total output of goods of the domestic manufacturing industry, according to the provisions of clause 1, article 69 of the Law on Foreign Trade Administration.

The investigating authority may consider the lower rate if there is evidence that such percentage is sufficient to constitute a major proportion of the total production of goods of the domestic manufacturing industry”.

What do you recommend for foreign companies to consider when distributing products in Vietnam?

The way that foreign enterprises export their goods to Vietnam should comply with the provisions of domestic law, and avoid the application of measures that may be considered dumping in accordance with Vietnamese regulations. In addition, enterprises need to monitor the growth of this market as well as closely monitor the sudden increase in export volume to the country.

In case of encountering anti-dumping investigation requests from Vietnamese investigating bodies, foreign enterprises should actively participate in the investigation process to ensure the provision of legal evidence benefiting the business and thereby partly avoiding heavy fines from the authorities.

Are Vietnam’s anti-dumping regulations similar to those of other Southeast Asian countries, and what should Vietnamese enterprises be concerned about when they tap into this market?

Vietnam’s anti-dumping regulations, on the whole, have major similarities with other countries in the region. Vietnamese enterprises exporting goods abroad and encountering anti-dumping investigations should seek the support of Vietnamese representatives in the host country and actively involve in the investigation, in order to avoid the investigator deciding to use available data and draw adverse conclusions for their business. VIR

Hoang Oanh

Vietnam's anti-dumping duties on steel products extended for 5 more years

Vietnam's anti-dumping duties on steel products extended for 5 more years

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend the anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled stainless steel products originated from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan (China) for an additional five years, starting from October 26.

Vietnam steel producers face anti-dumping lawsuits

Vietnam steel producers face anti-dumping lawsuits

The local steel industry is dealing with an increasing number of tax evasion and antidumping lawsuits in other countries, due to the allegedly fraudulent origins of steel exports, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

VN rail sector finding way back on track
VN rail sector finding way back on track
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) must continue to support managers of 12 struggling mega-projects under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the State’s capital investment.

Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 