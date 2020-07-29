Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Workers of Power Transmission Company wear masks at work. Many firms are re-implementing pandemic prevention measures starting early this week. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngoc Ha

Big companies such as Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Masan Group, supermarkets and transportation services providers have all required employees to wear masks, measure body temperature, practice social distancing and work from home.

Vinatex’s director general Le Tien Truong said the company’s employees are obligated to fill in health declaration forms, wear face masks, sanitise hands and remain at least one metre from other people. Employees are also requested not to travel to infected areas.

EVN’s representative also said the group on Monday requested body temperature checks for staff members and visitors to the office. In case of fever or other symptoms, it requires workers to stay at home until they are confirmed to be virus-free.

Staffs returning from Da Nang are asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

All employees and guests coming in and out of the corporate headquarters are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked. Group meetings will be conducted online or with distancing measures.

The electricity units in Quang Nam and Da Nang have to declare and conduct epidemiological investigations on people whom may come into contact with infected people and suspected infected people to monitor or put in isolation.

Transportation services such as Grab and Be are also taking serious measures in response to the pandemic. Grab and Be requests drivers to fill in health declaration forms once a day and requires both drivers and passengers to wear face masks while travelling.

“Passengers have the right to cancel the ride if the driver does not wear face masks, and vice versa,” a Grab Vietnam representative told vnexpress.net.

Grab has also paused its GrabCar, GrabTaxi, GrabCar Plus and GrabCar Business operation in districts of Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le and Lien Chieu of Da Nang.

F&B firms and supermarkets are restarting pandemic prevention mode as well.

Golden Gate restaurants in Da Nang will be closed starting Monday, its representative said. In Hanoi and HCM City, customers are required to wash their hands and have their temperature taken before entering the restaurant.

Big C said they have stocked enough goods and pledged not to increase prices. The supermarket chain also boosted sales through online and phone services for each supermarket, as well as increased deliveries to customers.

"We offer free shipping with totals from VND200,000 within 10km," a Big C representative said.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 in central Vietnam were reported on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of infections in Vietnam to 446. VNS

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.