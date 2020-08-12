Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 17:22:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy

12/08/2020    16:08 GMT+7

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
Indo Trans Logistics Corporation truckers at a warehouse facility. The logistics firm just won a US$ 70 million loan from the International Finance Corporation. — Photo ITL Corp. 

The loan is part of an effort to support the development of the country's logistics industry, to facilitate trade and to improve the economy's competitiveness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vietnam's logistics sector has seen rapid growth in recent years as the country attracted record foreign investment in the manufacturing and processing sectors, both especially reliant on logistics, and increased purchasing power of domestic consumers.   

However, 95 per cent of the sector consists of small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which limit its scale of operation and ability to compete. According to industry experts, higher logistics costs contribute to higher operating costs and harm the country's ability to compete in the global economy. 

Ben Anh, director-general of ITL Corp, said IFC's loan and the group's expertise are invaluable assets to ITL Corp effort in expanding its networks. 

IFC's loan, one of the first large investments in the sector, is to allow ITL Corp to upgrade its storage facilities and to improve the quality of products and services.

Meanwhile, Bac Giang LGG Garment Corp - a Vietnamese protective workwear maker - said it had received a financial support package worth $12.7 million from Standard Chartered to boost its production line of COVID-19 safety suits and masks. 

 

"The package is a tremendous help in improving the supply of COVID-19 protection equipment and to the global effort to fight the virus," said Luu Tien Chung, director-general of Bac Giang LGG Garment Corp. 

Earlier in March, Standard Chartered rolled out low-interest loan packages for pharmaceutical businesses and firms that manufacture COVID-19 safety equipment. 

Nirukt Sapru, CEO of Standard Chartered ASEAN & South Asia, said the bank stood shoulder to shoulder with the Vietnamese garment maker in the fight against COVID-19. 

In another development, HSBC Vietnam became the first foreign-owned bank to issue bonds worth VND600 billion ($26 million) in Vietnam. 

Tim Evans, director-general of HSBC Vietnam, said the bank would be committed to Vietnam in the long term and had plans to expand its operation and capital in the future.  VNS

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations, reported Saigon Times.

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 